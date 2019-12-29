You chose the best Android game of 2019

What is the best Android game of 2019? We put that question to you a few weeks ago and today we reveal the winner: it was Call of Duty Mobile that won more votes than any other title released on the Play Store this, by some margin!

And the winner is ... Call of Duty Mobile! Call of Duty Mobile cannot be considered an unexpected winner! The well-known game for PS4 and Xbox One officially landed on the Google Play Store in October and has brought the experience of online battle royale on mobile that has made Fortnite players go crazy. The game offers several customization options applicable to characters, weapons, costumes and game modes. The multi-player action set in numerous maps and modes from the Call of Duty® series are the core of the game. Call of Duty Mobile is characterized by stunning graphics and nice gameplay with an interesting progression system. In short, it is not surprising to find this game in first place with a massive 60 percent of the votes. If you have not tried it yet do it, you will be fascinated!

Call of Duty Mobile can be downloaded for free from the Google Play Store! Mario Kart Tour was the runner-up With just 9 percent of the votes, Mario Kart Tour, another popular title landed in the Play Store in September after a long wait, was runner-up in our poll. The game is simple and takes inspiration from the console version with one big difference: you will have to guide Mario on the track using the touch controls on your smartphone. Mario Kart Tour takes up the popular game locations, such as Cheep Cheep Lagoon and Rock Rock Mountain, albeit in a "lite" version. It's a fun game for racing game fans but above all for fans of the old plumber!