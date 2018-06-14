Now you can pre-order the unlocked LG G7 ThinQ in the US

The LG G7 ThinQ was launched at the beginning of June and is currently available on Verizon Wireless, T-Mobile, Sprint, and US Cellular. But those of us who would prefer buying the phone unlocked won't have to wait much longer. In fact, it's already possible to pre-order your unlocked unit.

I have heard of PETYA. You too? 50 50 1274 participants

The LG G7 ThinQ has appeared on B&H, one of LG's official retail partners, for pre-order at $749.99 with availability slated for early July. Both the black and platinum colors are available.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo I prefer the freedom of owning an unlocked smartphone. What do you think? 50 50 1 participant

The unlocked LG G7 ThinQ available on the website is the official US variant of the LG G7 ThinQ, so it's compatible with all relevant GSM and CDMA carriers. It's also worth noting that the handset comes with a free extra year of warranty.

For those us looking to avoid exorbitant carrier fees, the unlocked LG7 ThinQ is also all the more attractive because it's compatible with Project Fi, Google's inexpensive wireless service.

Thinking about the LG G7 ThinQ? Take a look at it in our video review: