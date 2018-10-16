Samsung's Android Pie beta is about to drop: how to sign up

After a beta of Android Pie with Samsung Experience 10 for US variants of the Galaxy S9/S9+/Note 9 had been leaked at the end of September, the first indications hinting at the official start of the beta phase are now emerging. Here's how to get the Pie beta for Samsung Galaxy flagships.

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 5588 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

25972 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

For some years now, owners of Samsung's flagship S and Note series devices have been able to participate in official beta programs. These install the latest Android version including the Samsung Experience interface on the device even before Samsung declares it to be mature and stable. Accordingly, Samsung has to adapt its service FAQ section and the End User License Agreement (EULA). And that's exactly what happened now.

The resourceful XDA developer author Max Weinbach has now found out exactly this and concludes that the beta phase for Samsung Experience 10 with Android Pie on the Galaxy S9/S9+/Note 9 devices should start very soon. This fits into the schedule of past beta programs which also started in November.

Can you smell that pie? It's almost ready. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

How to join the beta

The article states that the beta will only be available to those who own the US unlocked variant of the phone and also T-Mobile and Sprint customers. The version of Samsung Experience 10 Beta leaked at the end of September was only available for the Qualcomm versions of the Samsung flagships (Samsung uses its in-house Exynos chips in other regions). This means that the beta will be available first to US users before being offered to other markets. The UK should get its own distinct beta program, just like last year.

To participate in the beta, interested users download the Samsung+ app and tap on the banner in the app that will appear at the start of the official beta. However, the number of places in the beta program is limited, so there is no guarantee that everyone interested will receive the beta. Last year there were about 10,000 spots available.

Also the version of Samsung Experience 10 Beta leaked at the end of September was only available for the Qualcomm versions of the Samsung flagships (Samsung uses its in-house Exynos chips in other regions). After all, important changes to the system interface were recorded in a video.