The big tease is finally over! Samsung finally revealed its foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Fold , at its Unpacked Event in San Francisco today. Samsung came straight out of the blocks and opened the event with its foldable phone. Here are all the details.

Display(s) and App Continuity

It has a 4.6-inch display when folded. When opened it has a massive 7.3-inch Infinity Flex display, which transforms the phone into a tablet. The displays work together using something Samsung is calling App Continuity. The example given on stage, was seeing a Facebook notification on your closed Galaxy Fold and when you open it up, the OS will automatically open the same Facebook content on the larger display. Samsung demoed this on stage using Google Maps.

Three-app multi-tasking is also included. It is activated by a side panel and on stage was shown with WhatsApp, YouTube and Google Search running at the same time.

Three-app multi-tasking on the Samsung Galaxy Fold. / © AndroidPIT

Specs and performance

The Galaxy Fold has a 7nm processor under the hood, which will most likely be the Snapdragon 855. It is supported by 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Support for universal flash storage is also included. There will be an LTE version and a 5G version.

The hinge is mechanical with multiple, hidden interlocking gears. There are four colors, and the hinge color can also be personalized.

Four colors and a customizable hinge! / © AndroidPIT

There are six cameras in total, three on the back, two inside, and one on the front, but little other information was given during the event about the lenses or features. Sound on the device is provided by AKG. It also has two batteries, one of either side of the fold. The Galaxy Fold features a USB-C port at the bottom of the right-hand side of the display, There is no headphone jack, and the fingerprint sensor is on the side of the device.

Two batteries, one on either side. / © AndroidPIT

Samsung had, until the launch today, kept the Galaxy Fold relatively under wraps. Unlike the S10 line, which had been so heavily leaked we knew almost everything there was to know about the smartphones before they were presented on stage today

Earlier today, a rather interesting leak turned up showing a rather large notch at the top right of the opened display. Well... it turned out to be real! Check it out.

That's a monster notch at the top of the display. / © AndroidPIT

This is the first time we have seen Korean manufacturer's foldable phone in a format that we will actually be able to buy. Of course, Samsung showed off its Infinity Flex display at SDC back in November 2018, but that whole thing was a bit coy - giving us a quick flash of the technology in a heavily disguised housing.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold when closed. / © AndroidPIT

Price and release date

The price, by the way, is eye-wateringly high. In the US, the Galaxy Fold will start R $1,980 and will launch on April 26.