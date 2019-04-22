Samsung delays Galaxy Fold indefinitely days before release

Is the nightmare happening again for Samsung? The famous Galaxy Fold has been in the news for a few days now, and although the manufacturer has blamed reviewers for a few models, the problem could be more serious than initially thought because the device has now been delayed indefinitely because Samsung is working to "ensure that all of its devices offer the best user experience and quality".

Samsung issues statement confirming delay

It all happened quite quickly. First, news in Europe surfaced that local presentations for the Galaxy Fold were being scrapped. Then, the WSJ reported that the actual release date in the US was also being pushed back. Now, Samsung has confirmed what excited preorder customers didn't want to hear. Here's the statement in full:

We recently unveiled a completely new mobile category: a smartphone using multiple new technologies and materials to create a display that is flexible enough to fold. We are encouraged by the excitement around the Galaxy Fold.

While many reviewers shared with us the vast potential they see, some also showed us how the device needs further improvements that could ensure the best possible user experience.

To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks.

Initial findings from the inspection of reported issues on the display showed that they could be associated with impact on the top and bottom exposed areas of the hinge. There was also an instance where substances found inside the device affected the display performance.

We will take measures to strengthen the display protection. We will also enhance the guidance on care and use of the display including the protective layer so that our customers get the most out of their Galaxy Fold.

We value the trust our customers place in us and they are always our top priority. Samsung is committed to working closely with customers and partners to move the industry forward. We want to thank them for their patience and understanding.

Samsung contacted us to explain that the presentation of its device in Spain, initially scheduled for April 24th, is now off. The presentation is also postponed in China, as Richard Lai of Engadget reports:

Samsung Galaxy Fold launch events in Hong Kong and Shanghai have been postponed. They were originally scheduled for this Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. — Richard Lai (@richardlai) April 21, 2019

Are we moving towards a Foldgate?

Why are these events being called off? The only thing Samsung explains is that it is working towards offering the best possible quality. Does this mean that what it is currently offering with the Galaxy Fold is not the best possible quality?

The whole story began with the first negative feedback on the device that some testers reported after receiving their review units. The screen problems were largely due to the testers themselves, who had removed an important element for the screen in the belief that it was a simple protective film.

Samsung claims to have warned them, but not all of them had this warning paper in their box. Samsung is studying what may have happened and even if its concrete conclusion has not yet been published, the situation seems serious enough to postpone the date of its presentation and release in a few countries.

Even before these problems, this device was not unanimously accepted. / © AndroidPIT

A few years ago, Samsung launched (twice) a technically problematic product on the market. The famous Galaxy Note7 had its design and/or quality control backfire twice, so we hope (naively) that Samsung has learned from its mistakes, so let's avoid getting carried away for the moment and stick to the facts. We will of course keep you informed as soon as we have more information.