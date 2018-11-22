Here's what the first notched Samsung phone could look like

Good old Samsung. So far the popular Korean manufacturer has resisted the most annoying smartphone trends of the year - namely the display notch and lack of headphone jack. But next year, that's all set to change. It seems inevitable that Samsung will adopt the notch, starting with the upcoming Galaxy M2.

Galaxy M? That sounds new. Samsung has a varied and somewhat confusing product line, which some consider a grab for more shelf space in stores. Most are familiar with the high-end Galaxy S-class and the mid-range A, but there's also the Galaxy J, On and C budget lines, with the latter two mainly aimed at the Asian market.

The latest indications suggest that Samsung may consolidate its three low-cost lines into one new M-class for 2019, with the M2 (according to a new report from PhoneArena) being the company's first smartphone to boast the display notch.

Earlier this year, Samsung previewed three types of notched display: the Infinity O, Infinity V and Infinity U. The first, with a punchhole camera, seems reserved for the upperclass Galaxy S10, but it's likely that the M2 will instead sport the 'U' notch, similar to the Essential PH-1.

Here's what the Samsung Galaxy M2 could look like with the Infinity U display:

A temping low-cost Galaxy? / PhoneArena

A recently leaked AnTuTu benchmark for a Samsung phone with a model number SM-M205F, allegedly details the upcoming the Galaxy M2, and if that turns out to be the case, we already know what to expect from the next-gen budget Galaxy.

A 2340×1080 display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, Exynos 7885 processor plus 3GB of RAM, 32GB internal storage and a 13MP front camera. The selfie camera will be 8MP and the device will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box. Still, take these with a grain of salt, as a lot can change in the next few months

Samsung's adoption of the notch is a given, but the company is still trying to distinguish itself from Apple's wide notched style while at the same time attempting to offer as much display real estate as possible. While I still can't really appreciate the beauty of the notch, more Infinity Display to gaze upon can't be a bad thing...can it?

What would you like to see in the next generation of budget Galaxy phones?