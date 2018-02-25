Samsung Galaxy S9 vs S9+: My money's on the big one

Now Samsung finally lifted the veil and presented the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to the world. Surely both are successful smartphones, but what exactly are the differences?

Samsung's S series smartphones have had two different versions since the Samsung Galaxy S6, and since the S7 and S7 Edge they differ in size. The Galaxy S8 and S8+ were technically and optically almost identical. Samsung has only slightly changed this formula for the S9 and S9+, Samsung's two newcomers differ in three important points.

This time the Plus is really justified

This difference is self-evident, because not much has changed in design compared to the predecessors. The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch display, the Galaxy S9+ has a 6.2-inch display. No difference in resolution, none with HDR support. The different display sizes provide different dimensions. Those who prefer the classic, small smartphone can grab the S9, and long-fingered will be happy with the Galaxy S9+.

Photography fans should grab the Galaxy S9+

Two eyes are better than one, and only the Galaxy S9+ has a dual camera setup that adds value in various situations. The telephoto lens has advantages if you want to zoom in on the subject, because now the 2x zoom level is solved optically - i.e. practically without loss - and not digitally. Portrait photos are also potentially more successful with the second lens, because the higher focal length of the lens allows better image composition.

The S9+ has a dual camera. / © AndroidPIT

Apart from the second lens, the camera of the S9 is just as good as that of the S9+. Even the smaller S9 benefits from variable aperture, which can provide more flexible exposure settings. Incidentally, the trendy effect of blurring the background in portraits is solved somewhat differently in the S9+. But that's not much more than a gimmick.

The numbers don't lie

When it comes to technical specifications there are only a few other differences between the two S9 smartphones. The larger battery of the S9+ provides slightly longer battery life. 500 mAh more battery capacity saves some worry throughout the day. How much the larger battery actually weighs can only be determined by an extensive test.

Samsung has set the S9+'s memory to 6 GB, the S9 has to get by with 4 GB. Hardcore users can feel this: 4 GB RAM paired with lots of memory guzzling apps can sometimes feel quite slow. But the longer you have a smartphone, the more apps you end up downloading and using at once. In the long term, it is therefore worthwhile to get a smartphone with 6 GB of RAM - especially for hardcore users. Even with 4 GB of RAM, you can easily get through the everyday life of a smartphone.

Sometimes bigger is better. / © AndroidPIT

S9 vs. S9+: bigger is better in this case

On the one hand, both smartphones address different target groups. On the other hand, apart from the smaller size, there is not much to be said for the Galaxy S9.

The S9 is an option if you must have a medium-sized smartphone. If you're flirting with a large smartphone, you might find a lot to like in the S9+. The advantages of the dual camera are obvious, as is the larger battery and memory for the larger S9+.

All in all, the S9+ looks like the better overall package, but there is a difference in size, and of course price.

Are you thinking about getting Samsung's new flagship? Which S9 do you think is better?