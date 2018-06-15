What could Samsung's bendy phone possibly do to cost so much?

The folding phone with a bendy display is a creature of mobile myth, the unicorn or cockatrice of smartphones. But rumors and sightings continue, and many hope that Samsung will soon realize its near decades long ambition to make it a reality. But what kind of price will this legend fit on the market? According to the latest rumors, a veritable king's ransom.

I am afraid of my ex. You too? 50 50 3434 participants

Samsung's foldable smartphone, tentatively called the Galaxy X, could hit the market this year. The Korean company is certainly serious about making it happen, and loves to tease the possibility that it's just around the corner. But how much is a bendy screen worth to you?

A bendy phone to break the bank

A report from a Korean news outlets cite industry sources who claim the Galaxy X will launch in early 2019, with a priced at somewhere around 2 million South Korean won, which converts to an insane $1800. Yikes.

Opinion by Nicholas Montegriffo There's no way people will pay that much for just a bendy screen What do you think? 50 50 6 participants

The Korean report states that Samsung’s list of subcontractors and parts providers will supply Samsung with the necessary hardware for assembling the device at some point in the last quarter of this year, with retail launch expected in the early part of 2019.

We don't know what exactly to expect from this Galaxy X device yet, though artists and enthusiasts love to make concept designs. So far the only common denominator that surface in the swirling rumors points to a 7.2″ OLED display.

These concepts look interesting, but something you would actually buy? / © Mobile Geeks

For the $1800 price tag, we can expect this flexible phone to also be packing top of the range internals and camera equivalent to the next gen flagship Galaxy devices such as the Galaxy S10 or the Galaxy Note 9. The current king of the Galaxy is the S9+, priced at just over $800 so...are we expected to pay a grand just so we can bend it?