Samsung's new smartwatch will be the Galaxy Active
A few days ago we showed you the first images of Samsung's future smartwatch. Despite rumors that it was a new Galaxy Sport, we can now confirm that it will be called the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active. In addition to its design, we already know some of its features.
We are all waiting for the Samsung Unpacked event on February 20th, not only to see the Galaxy S10, but also what other surprises Samsung has to offer. One of them may be your new watch, the Galaxy Watch Active.
Galaxy Watch Active features
When it comes to design, this new smartwatch can mean the disappearance of the characteristic rotating bezel of Samsung wearables. As can be seen in the images, the sphere is completely smooth.
The screen will be 1.3 inches, thus being 0.1" larger than the 2017 Samsung Gear Sport, but with the same resolution of 360x360 pixels. Its processor is the expected an Exynos 9110 that stands out for its ability to save battery, and its software will be Tizen 4.0.
This new device has a slightly lower battery capacity than other models (230mAh on the Galaxy Watch Active versus 300mAh on the Gear Sport). In addition, we can expect GPS, an NFC chip to make purchases on the go with Samsung Pay, a heart rate monitor, a Wi-Fi connection and Bluetooth 4. We do not know whether Samsung will release just one model or several with different screen sizes. Its price is not known at the moment either.
What do you think of the new Galaxy Watch Active?
Source: XDA
