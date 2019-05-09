Samsung's new camera sensor is sheer megapixel madness

Samsung revises its Isocell camera sensors for smartphones and puts a lot of emphasis on resolution. The new sensor has 64 megapixels at the same pixel size as the previous smartphone sensors with 48 megapixels.

Currently, more and more smartphone cameras with a resolution of 48 megapixels are coming onto the market. Many of them rely on Sony's IMX586. Samsung now also wants to play in this league and has increased the resolution of the in-house camera sensor Isocell Bright GM2 to 48 megapixels.

Like Sony, Samsung relies on many small pixels that are only 0.8 micrometers in size. This means that the pixels are smaller than on many current 12-megapixel sensors. Because small pixels can capture less light, this usually results in higher image noise.

Samsung's new camera sensors offer more megapixels / © Samsung

Here the so-called Pixel Binning is used, or "Tetracell Technology" in Samsung's linguistic usage. Four pixels are combined to one, which increases the light sensitivity. These images have a resolution of 12 megapixels. On many of today's smartphones, this is enough to take high quality photos.

But, following the motto: "Why stop when it's at its best", Samsung also introduced the Isocell GW1. It even offers 64 megapixels, making it one of the most high-resolution camera sensors for smartphones today - even though other companies are already experimenting with sensors with 100 megapixels.

Interestingly, Samsung maintains the pixel size of Isocell GW1. Here too, they are 0.8 micrometers in size. If the sensor combines pixels in poor lighting conditions, a photo with a resolution of 16 megapixels is created. The GW1 supports HDR recordings with a dynamic range of up to 100 decibels. According to Samsung, this is about 60 decibels for most image sensors and 120 decibels for the human eye.

Samsung has also integrated a phase recognition autofocus as well as support for HD video recording at 480 frames per second. The sensor itself should be 1/1.72", as Android Authority has found out. This makes it slightly larger than the comparable 48-megapixel sensors.

Samsung is currently building test samples of the two camera sensors. In the second half of the year the South Koreans want to deliver them. Then they could find their way into new smartphone models.