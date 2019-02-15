An update to Samsung's wearables app has unveiled a host of new products, scheduled to be released to accompany the launch of the Galaxy S10 next week . The Galaxy Wearable app, formerly known as Samsung Gear, displayed several new devices on its home screen. The list included wireless headphones, a smartwatch, and an activity bracelet.

The whole saga suggests that Samsung is not really making much of an efforts to keep its upcoming devices a secret before releasing them to the market. Recently, the company has leaked a good deal of data about the impending Galaxy S10. Now, the South Korean company has accidentally (or deliberately) leaked the name and design of three new devices: the Galaxy Watch Active watch, the Galaxy Fit/Fit e bracelets and the Galaxy Buds headphones.

The new Galaxy Watch Active, as it appears on the Galaxy Wearable app. / © Samsung

Galaxy Watch Active

Codenamed "Pulse" by Samsung internally, this supposedly sports-oriented watch has given rise to numerous leaks in recent weeks, but with the name "Galaxy Sport". Although the design that can be seen in the graphics does not show a great similarity to last year's Galaxy Watch, the name of this new device indicates that it is indeed one more member of the smartwatch family.

New Samsung wearables. Samsung fucked up and uploaded the updated Galaxy Wearables APK. pic.twitter.com/RfUjRXk2Xu — SamCentral (@SamCentralTech) February 15, 2019

The most visible design update for this Watch Active would be the elimination of the rotating bezel, present in the Gear S2 brand since 2015. As far as the screen is concerned, dimensions of 1.1 inches instead of 1.3 inches are rumored, a sensible rumor considering that Samsung has shown the existence of a 40mm shell (the Gear Sport has a 42 mm shell and its screen is 1.2 inches). In terms of design, the device is not expected to be available in various sizes, but so far filtered images show two distinct color options.

The new product series includes a bracelet and earphones. / © Samsung

Galaxy Fit and Fit e

While in the past Samsung has not hesitated to launch low-cost activity wristbands with unglamorous designs, the Galaxy Fit looks very different from devices like Gear Fit 2 and Gear Fit 2 Pro. In fact, the published design is more reminiscent of the entry range of brands such as Fitbit, Garmin and even Xiaomi, suggesting that the price of this bracelet could be affordable. The exact differences between the Fit and Fit e variants are not yet known.

Galaxy Buds

According to the published images, Samsung's new wireless headphones are white and definitely have smaller dissensions than the Gear IconX. The box could include a wireless charging case. We know that Samsung could provide the Galaxy S10 with reverse charge functionality, so the use of wireless headphones to accompany the new smartphone seems very convenient.

And that's the information we have at the moment, we'll have to wait until next week's big event to get to know the rest... Unless Samsung has another absent-minded moment before.

What do you think of the new wearables? Tell us your opinion in the comments.