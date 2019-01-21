Smart home project: welcome to our home! (Part 1)

In November last year, we welcomed a new member to the Italian AndroidPIT team (although we won't be calling ourselves that much longer) - Simone. With him came the opportunity for both of us to find a new and more spacious home. Obviously, as you can imagine, two geeks like us did not waste any time - we immediately set on the task of transforming our apartment into a smart home.

Have you ever heard of OSIRIS? Choose “Yes, I have!” or “Never heard of it.”. VS 14025 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

63794 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

Just to understand what my friend and colleague Simone and I went through, we had an internet connection even before we had a table and chairs in the kitchen. Before my wardrobe arrived... And even before Simone's bed did. In short, we had our priorities in order!

Nominated devices:

A stable and fast home network is the key to success

A good internet connection is the basis of every self-respecting smart home. The entire house needs to be always connected and fully covered by a high-speed Wi-Fi network. We therefore relied on a pair of Netgear Orbi mesh Wi-Fi routers (RBK40), the main unit of which is connected via Ethernet cable to the ISP router, in order to get the max possible speed. The second turret is positioned on the opposite side of the house, to make sure any device can connect to the wireless network without difficulty.

Orbi routers are powerful and fast! / © AndroidPIT

Which devices are connected directly to the Orbi WIFI network? A smart TV, in our case a Xiaomi Mi Box (used for some AndroidTV apps) and an Xbox One X. These devices are able to stream content up to 4K@60fps in HDR using applications such as Netflix. It's therefore understandable how a fast and stable internet network is not only useful but necessary. Fortunately, the Orbi use an 802.11ac AC2200 wireless protocol that allows everything to work smoothly even without wires.

Tip 1: A stable and fast home network is the key to success

Of course, smartphones, tablets and laptops are also currently connected to the Wi-Fi network.

The real smart home is hidden in the closet

Okay, but using mesh routers and a smart TV is child's play - what's smart about all this? Nothing, the real challenge started as soon as the setup of the devices described above was completed. In fact, at this point we had to start installing and setting up the various bridges needed for the rest of the smart home to work. They represent the heart of the real smart home.

A small cabinet can hold all the necessary but unsightly hardware! / © AndroidPIT

Throughout the apartment we have 3 Philps Hue bulbs and 3 smart lamps, an LED strip and an Innr smart socket. To make all these gadgets work properly you must first connect the Philips Hue bridge and the Innr bridge to a power outlet and to the router via a network cable.

Tip 2: There can never be too many power outlets in a smart home.

Once you have connected and configured the bridges with their apps, it's time to tidy things up a bit. There's already too many wires. Counting the modem and the router, we have four devices to hide. The heart of our (still young) smart home is hidden in a nondescript locker. Only the elegant and modern Orbi is visible leaning on top. All present and future network devices and bridges will be neatly connected inside this cabinet. All cables are labeled and sorted: away from the eyes, away from the mind.

And then there was light

The connection of the various lamps (Philips, Innr or any other brand) to the bridges is usually fast and painless. Open the dedicated application, look for the adding devices menu and click on each lamp connected to the bridge. This changes if you have used the lamps and bridges before and with a different wireless network.

Don't worry about the first installation, it's the second one that should scare you... / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Let's start from scratch

It was necessary for us to reset both bridges and every single gadget connected to them. The Philips smart bulbs were easy - resetting the bridge brings the lamps back to their initial state, thus making the operation fast. The situation was different with the three Innr bulbs and the LED strip.

First of all, the Innr devices must be switched on for more than 5 seconds. After that, the power supply must be connected and disconnected six times in a row at intervals of about half a second. Quite easy with lamps thanks to the switches on the walls, but virtually impossible for the LED strip. Innr, I strongly advise you to start thinking about an alternative solution because this is impractical and annoying. The LED strip finally reset itself on the third day of attempts...