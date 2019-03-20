Social VR somehow manages to feel both futuristic and retro at the same time. Even Ready Player One, last year's VR-themed Hollywood blockbuster, still traded heavily on '80s nostalgia. And it's been a long time since The Matrix presented its dystopian vision of an illusory reality.

But the idea of communal virtual worlds has been a pop cultural fantasy for a long time now, for as long as we've even had the Internet. Because I am old, my first point of reference for social VR is the 1992 novel Snow Crash by Neal Stephenson, which coined the term 'Metaverse' to refer to the photorealistic virtual urban environment the characters could socialize in. Even further back, Willion Gibson's Neuromancer had action set in 'cyberspace' (now basically a synonym for the entire Internet).

Various virtual worlds, most famously Second Life and MMOs like Ultima Online or World of Warcraft, were inspired by this fiction, but they just existed on our computer screens. Now, we have the hardware that the cyberpunk authors of previous decades could only dream of. So, where's our Oasis? Where's our Metaverse? I set out to explore the virtual worlds of social VR and see how far we've come. First, by hitting up a contact who's offering virtual real estate, and then, by going clubbing.

A digital dream in Somnium Space

There are a few options out there for the socially inclined VRnaut, but it's often the case that social media is best experienced with people we've already met. With that in mind, my first port of call in social VR was to hit up an old acquaintance. At Disrupt Berlin 2017, I met the creators of Somnium Space, who were building a persistent virtual world for social activities and fun, but also for business. Like in Second Life, you could buy property in Somnium Space and set up storefronts. I was curious to see how it was doing after a year.

Most social VR experiences (I would hesitate to call them games) are free downloads from Steam, so you've got nothing to lose to give them a try. Somnium Space is no different, so I downloaded and dived in to catch up with Somnium Space's team.

Looking down on Somnium Space! / © AndroidPIT

Somnium Space's vision is that of a small town by the sea, with a few extra points of interest like a planetarium, a stadium and a floating island suspended in the air, seemingly tethered to the ground with a long cable. As a floating body with a head and hands, player avatars are kind of limited to a handful of options and accessories.

One thing Somnium Space does right is the UI and controls. Players can summon a virtual tablet which they can use to access settings and even browse the web, and of course, it has a front and back camera for selfies. Since we're all used to using our smartphones, it's an intuitive way to access options in Somnium Space without resorting to awkward abstract systems. Selfies from my trip were therefore mandatory, with the odd quirk that thanks to avatar limitations, one can't smile for the camera, only open your mouth when you're talking.

Say, uh...cheese? / © AndroidPIT

A jaunt to Somnium Space is pleasant enough, with a few fun time killers to enjoy while talking. You can have a snowball fight, go bowling, eat a virtual hot dog from a stand and climb to the top of buildings (and jump off, it's perfectly safe). At particular events, crowds gather to listen to a musical act or attend a lecture in VR.

But there's still not so much do to here, and the main square is far from a bustling hub. Potential can be seen everywhere though - in the fenced off plots of land that can be bought by users, and customized to build their homes, shops, museums, and so on with virtual objects. These privately owned pieces of virtual real estate can even have their own rules set by the owner. Prospectors are already staking their claims. Recently, Sominium Space raised more than $65,000 on Indiegogo selling virtual land and goods.

As a glimpse of things to come, a virtual shopping mall contains a few storefronts for well known brands that have partnered with Somnium Space: Sony and Tesla. A Sony Pictures store teases the possibility of buying player avatars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, whereas in the Tesla store, you can order an electric car.

The future of shopping? / © AndroidPIT

As you can see from the snaps, it's not much to look at compared to AAA videogames, though it has a few nice touches, like watching the weather change throughout the day/night cycle. But the creators of Somnium Space are preparing a 2.0 update that promises, among other things a graphical overhaul that will add more fine detail to the world, which will more than double in size. And while beauty isn't everything, it counts for a lot. In the long winters of my current home in the meatspace, it's nice to be able to transport myself to a virtual seaside and watch the sunset over the waves.

Of course, I had to tag the company's meeting room. / © AndroidPIT

One of the most interesting things happening in Somnium Space is a tool that seems a big step towards developing a real Metaverse: A Star Trek style transporter called Oasis (yes, like in Ready Player One). This allows teleporting not just to other locations within Somnium Space, but also to other distinct VR social apps, such as High Fidelity and JanusVR.