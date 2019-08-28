Gone in 30 seconds! It's possible (and quite easy) with a Tesla

Car theft is not a new trend, and the arrival of more electronics in vehicles has not reduced the temptation, quite the contrary. Proof of this is once again surfaced - it takes about thirty seconds to steal a Model S. Tesla, although renowned for its safety in this area , was the victim of two hackers who managed to unlock and steal the vehicle without even touching it.

The scene takes place in the United Kingdom on August 22, at the private car parking space of a Tesla owner located in front of his house. In the middle of the night, two individuals enter the property and unlock a Tesla Model S in well under a minute. To do this, one of the thugs used the "relay" method, i.e. relaying the signal emitted by the key in the home to open and start the vehicle.

In the video captured by a smart Ring doorbell, one of the men can clearly be seen pulling out a long power cable. The man actually amplifies the signal from the key near the door to deceive the vehicle and make the car believe that the owner is right next to the Tesla. As a result, in 30 seconds, the two men were able to steal a Tesla Model S worth £90,000.

However, in order for the job to be perfect, the two thieves still have to disable Tesla's tracking system and avoid being spotted. The two men had to act quickly, before the theft was reported. In the event of forgetting, the vehicle is simply blocked and becomes unusable.