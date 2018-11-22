Steam Autumn Sale is live, has great VR discounts
The Steam Autumn sale is here, and prices are fall-ing...Wait, don't go - the sales, live until November 27, 10am Pacific, include some great savings on our favorite VR games, and we want to tell you about them.
Got a HTC Vive, Oculus Rift or Windows Mixed Reality headset? Or thinking of getting one this Black Friday? You'll naturally want some great games to go along with it. Fortunately, the Steam Autumn sale contains some great discounts on fantastic titles. Here are some notable VR-compatible games on sale right now:
- Keep Talking And Nobody Explodes $5 (-67%)
- Elite Dangerous $12 (-60%)
- Doom VFR $15 (-50%)
- Skyrim VR $30 (-50%)
- Superhot VR $18 (-30%)
- Arizona Sunshine $20 (-50%)
- Star Trek: Bridge Crew $20 (-50%)
- Dirt Rally $8 (-80%)
- Rick and Morty Virtual Rick-ality $14 (-50%)
- Battlezone Gold Edition $9 (-75%)
- Titanic VR $10 (-50%)
- Tilt Brush $10 (-50%)
- GORN $15 (-25%)
- I Expect You To Die $15 (-40%)
- Moss $20 (-35%)
- Project Cars 2 $20 (-67%)
- Budget Cuts $21 (-30%)
- Creed: Rise To Glory $24 (-20%)
Have you picked up any VR games on sale? If so, which ones? Let us know in the comments.
