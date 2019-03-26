We’ve had no shortage of big tech events in 2019 already, with CES and MWC, but at Baselworld 2019, the world watch and jewelry show, Tag Heuer announced its Connected 45 Modular Golf Edition. It’s a product that makes so much sense on paper.

The Connected Modular 45 Golf Edition from the luxury Swiss watch manufacturer, Tag Heuer, is a smartwatch that for those who like to hit the links on the weekend. This is not the first time we’ve seen this kind of thing, of course. Premium golf brand, Callaway, makes a sports watch, as does SatNav giant TomTom. Running watch brand Garmin has had a crack at it, too. But this one feels different.

Tag Heuer and golf is a marriage that makes sense. / © Tag Heuer

You’ve got a luxury watch brand that, whilst not being particularly hip in 2019, still appeals to the kind of wannabe executive who buys a Hugo Boss suit and carries Samsonite luggage. It’s not enough for it to look expensive, your peers need to know it is.

Throw that into the world of golf, with all its networking and business execs, and you've got yourself a winner.

What is the Tag Heuer Connected 45 Modular Golf Edition?

It’s a smartwatch for golfers. It’s a spin-off from the Tag Heuer Connected 45 Modular. Around the display - a 1.39-inch touchscreen - the numbers traditionally found on a clock face (1 to 12) have been replaced by 1 to 18. The numbers will be highlighted depending on which hole you are playing, and key information such as distances, par and your score, is displayed on the screen.

It features GPS, obviously, and NFC too. All the regular smartwatch features you'd expect for sending messages and reading notifications are in there as well. The battery is a 410mAh and should last up to 25 hours. That’s enough for 18 holes in the morning, and 18 holes after lunch. It’s packing an Intel Atom processor and runs Google’s Wear OS.

The software has also been reworked to give golfers more information around the course. Tag Heuer’s new golf app offers a 3D fly-over of every hole, while an interactive 2D course map provides distances from the watch (your ball) to the green. You’ll get distances to hazards such as bunkers. The app supports 39,000 courses, or 99% of all the courses in the world.