Unboxing video: watch us unpack the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is here, and we've unpacked it for you. In the unboxing video we also look at the accessories. Check out the start of our journey with the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 line for 2019.
The days when smartphones were only available in black, white or silver are long gone. Samsung also shows this with the Galaxy Note 10 Plus and the color variant Aura Glow. Depending on how the light falls, it looks either simple and elegant or strikingly dazzling when it conjures the colors of the rainbow onto the glass back of the Galaxy smartphone. Especially in view of the size of the new Galaxy Note 10 Plus, which has a display diagonal of 6.8 inches, the finish is a real eye-catcher!
For comparison, we have also used the predecessors of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, namely three generations. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy Note 8 and also the highly dangerous Galaxy Note 7, which clearly has traces of the current models still in terms of manageability, but with its wide bezels also looks a bit like out of date these days. After the Galaxy Note 7, Samsung had to reinvent the Note series completely so that the debacle with the burning batteries would not be repeated. The South Koreans have achieved this, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is the current spearhead of the series, which has been attracting fans since the first Note generation primarily through its display size and the S-Pen.
Now let's get started, let's get on with the unboxing of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus! Enjoy!
In the coming days, we will put the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus through its paces. You can read our first impressions of the new note and the smaller Galaxy Note 10 right here. Both new Galaxy Notes are officially available from August 23, priced at between $949 and $1,049. For the first time, Samsung offers the Galaxy Note in two sizes. There is even a 5G option, which of course cannot really be used in some regions yet. Especially the smallest and cheapest version of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a lot of potential for attracting a large group of consumers, even if it is almost encroaching in Galaxy S10 territory.
Note10Plus will be joining my Note9, Oneplus7pro, and oneplus6t at home base 2days from now 10am sharp. Clearly #NothingBeatsSamsung period they are technology and Android worldwide nothing else matters.