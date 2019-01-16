Virtual health clinics are expanding in China

Would you trust a virtual doctor? Would you go to a doctor's office without seeing your regular doctor's face? Looks like the Chinese do. The leading online healthcare platform, Ping An Good Doctor (we know that is poor grammar!), has signed service contracts to bring nearly 1,000 units of its famous "one-minute clinics" to eight provinces. Soon, these little consultation booths without a human doctor will be everywhere.

Artificial intelligence is the lifeblood of these 3 square meter cubicles that provide medical care without the presence of a human doctor. Strangely enough, the pilot project started a year ago in China with a single booth placed in a public space and was a success. Now, Ping An Good Doctor has decided to go further and plans for nearly one thousand booths to provide medical care to more than three million users.

#OneMinuteClinics prove to be a huge success in their first month of #commercial #operation across 8 provinces & cities. Ping An Good Doctor signs contract for 1,000 more units to serve 3 million users. https://t.co/Z3QFzjHdTT #PAGD pic.twitter.com/ZKG1gGueUJ — Ping An Good Doctor (@PAGoodDoctor) January 4, 2019

Your medical diagnosis in 1 minute

One-Minute Clinics, as the name suggests, are rooms where patients enter to connect with a virtual doctor (AI Doctor, as they call it) which, in record time, offers a preliminary diagnosis of ailments. For this, in addition to its state-of-the-art AI technology, the company has a staff of "200 expert doctors" who will make their assessment taking into account information from "300 million previous consultations". This is where the real doctors come in, who will supervise the diagnosis by videoconference.

A consultation booth in three square meters / © Ping An Good Doctor

Clinics currently provide online consultations for more than 2,000 common diseases, and can immediately respond to tens of thousands of medical and health consultations for users, with an international standard level of accuracy. And not only that, these mini-clinics have more than 100 categories of drugs, and in case that the medication necessary for a patient is not there, it can be ordered online through the Ping An Good Doctor app.

Virtual doctors, happy patients

The first One-Minute Clinic was set up in Wuzhen and was a great success with the residents of that town. "The weather has been cold recently and my son got sick, so I tried the one-minute clinic," said a local Chinese user. "Online doctors are very complete and save a lot of registration and waiting time. In addition, the one-minute clinics are open 24 hours a day and it is convenient to buy medication at night. If such services can be popularized, they will make life more comfortable."

The first commercially operational "One-minute Clinic" in China was formally unveiled in Wuzhen. #WIC pic.twitter.com/SR4huvhNV7 — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) November 7, 2018

In addition to being located in communities and pharmacies, "one-minute booths" have also been placed in companies. The Volkswagen factory in Shanghai has one at the disposal of its thousands of employees.

Do you think this is the future of medicine? Would you like to try a One-Minute Clinic?