Galaxy S9 and S9+ can already be yours: Here's where and how to buy them

Samsung has finally made the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus official. The wait was long, but the manufacturer decided to reward its fans by making the two devices available right now! The two devices can be pre-ordered before the official launch scheduled for March 16. Here's how to buy S9 and S9+ in the US.

Where can I buy the Galaxy S9?

Samsung's two new flagships are official after months of rumors, leaked photos and technical specifications. You can pre-order the S9 and S9+ directly from the brand's official website, which at the moment is the cheapest way to do so. Pre-orders are also available via some telephone operators and other online platforms.

You will be able to pre-order the new devices on March 2, and official sales will begin on March 16. Samsung promises delivery of your devices within 7 days of the date of sale, which means by March 23 you will have the successor to the Galaxy S8 in your hands.

By pre-ordering your S9 or S9+, you'll not only be among the first to have the brand's new top-of-the-range smartphone, but you can also relax and know you won't miss it due to stocks running out.

The Galaxy S9 in all its glory! / © AndroidPIT

As we predicted, it will cost you

How much is the new Galaxy S? The prices for the Galaxy S9 from the official website are $719.99 and $839.99 for the Plus model (or possible more depending on which memory you opt for). Both devices are available in Midnight Black, Arctic Grey, Coral Blue and the brand new, Lilac Purple.





Prices compared

Model Galaxy S9

(64 GB)

Galaxy S9

128 GB)

Galaxy S9+

(64 GB)

Galaxy S9+

(128 GB)

Price $719.99 TBC $839 TBC

Unfortunately, the price increased compared to S8 and S8+. No surprise there. Samsung's top-of-the-range products have never been cheap. Smartphone manufacturers (we are not just talking about Samsung) have been raising the price of products over the last few years. And sadly, there is no exception with the S9 and S9+. We'll be updating you again once we have more information about the price for other variants.

For now, you will be able to pre-order the device from the official website, and Samsung allows you to pay it in installments of $30 per month, and $35 per month for 24 months for the S9 Plus, with no interest. The devices are also available from:

Verizon: $800 for the S9 ($33.33 per month for 24 months), $930 for the S9 Plus ($38.74 per month for 24 months)

$800 for the S9 ($33.33 per month for 24 months), $930 for the S9 Plus ($38.74 per month for 24 months) AT&T: $790.20 for the S9 ($26.34 per month for 30 months), $915 for the Plus ($30.50 per month for 30 months)

$790.20 for the S9 ($26.34 per month for 30 months), $915 for the Plus ($30.50 per month for 30 months) T-Mobile: $30 per month for 24 months for both devices, with a down payment of $120,

$30 per month for 24 months for both devices, with a down payment of $120, Best Buy: Best Buy have a deal on offer for its customers. You can get up to $100 off by pre-ordering through the carriers above.

Are you looking to get your hands on the S9 or S9+?