Why invest in a Smart Home? Here are 4 indisputable reasons

Though you may not be interested in the Smart Home movement yet, seeing little need in the various apparatuses that come with it, you may have a change of heart in the near future. Smart Homes hold certain advantages that you will soon not be able to overlook.

Energy savings and reduced electricity bills

Who doesn’t love to save a buck? A Smart Home can be defined by the presence of various interconnected devices, that are able to be activated and deactivated remotely considering their use. This means that you can remotely shut off devices when you are away from your home or even in another room, just by using a mobile app on your phone.

There is a wealth of examples to support this claim. For instance: having a programmable thermostat will allow you to lower the heat or air conditioning when you are sleeping or to activate them on your way home to achieve the perfect temperature upon arrival. The programmable thermostat by Nest learns from your habits and, in just a few weeks, can automatically change the settings based on what it has learned from your preferences, thus giving you less thing to worry about and optimizing its functions to reduce unnecessary use.

Lights, TVs and other electronic devices that can be used in your house or in your yard can also be used in the same way. For example, with a Smart Hub controlled by Wi-Fi, you can manage your sprinklers, deciding whether to activate them or not based on the data the built-in system acquires from the weather forecast. And, speaking of water and saving money on bills, you can install a leak detector on your pipes in the kitchen or the sink in the bathroom to avoid a ghastly surprise at the end of the month.

One of the advantages of a Smart Home are all those dollar bills you'll be saving. © AndroidPIT

Thanks to smart devices, you can avoid wasting precious natural resources, be more sustainable on a daily basis and get remarkable savings on your bills. Having people face the hard truth about their levels of consumption will really incite them to make changes to their overall habits. There are cool connected devices, such as the Efergy Engage Hub, that help you keep track of your energy and costs.

A more secure home

Another advantage is, of course, creating a more secure home. Home security is not something for an elite group anymore, now everyone can feel safe from burglars and other types of perpetrators. Thanks to devices like surveillance cameras, which are either on all the time or activated when there is movement in the house or apartment, or even smart locks, which can open or lock doors remotely, creating a safe home environment is now easier than ever.

Take Nest for example. The California-based company has its own Outdoor Cam and Indoor Cam to help secure your home. The outdoor camera records everything, not just when there is movement, with up to 30 days of video saved in the cloud. The companion app on your mobile phone won’t show you a constant feed, but rather show you a photo when the Cam sees either motion or sound to figure out if the visitor is friend or foe. Nest Alert can tell the difference between a person and the clanging of your front porch wind chime too. Not just that, there is a built-in speaker allowing you to talk to the person who is at your front door, scaring off those who wish you ill.