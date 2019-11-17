Apple gets bogged down several times, Motorola could just make it work

Phew, a rather exciting week is behind us. There was some strong news. Others lose their magic the further we look behind the facade. Here are our winners and losers of the week.

It was the week with little and big news. Tesla is spreading out in Brandenburg, the rural region near Berlin can actually become the big winner here. Germany as an automotive location will also be strengthened by the Gigafactory - so that Tesla's investment pays off in full and is accepted. The further development of Google Maps is also interesting - the integration of Google Translate will soon serve to promote international understanding while traveling. Microsoft has also attracted attention this week with new, blatant images of Flight Simulator.

Winner of the week: Motorola

Motorola has reinvented the "icon" and announced the new Motorola Razr (2019). The folding smartphone is very special but just something for lovers and traditionalists, right? Wrong. With a little fortune and ambition, Motorola can save the foldable with the first Razr and give the new form factor a meaningful future - not foldable for a larger display for which there are no apps yet, but foldable for a more mobile experience. Even though we are still skeptical here and there, Motorola has shown that its way can also work beyond the specifications of Samsung, Huawei or Apple.

The best folding smartphone concept to date will be launched on the market in early 2020. So we are no longer in a bold dream full of concepts and patents, but very close to the reality.

This is the new Motorola Razr / © Motorola

Loser of the week: the accumulation speaks against Apple

While Motorola is working on giving the foldable smartphone a future, Apple has already given up the idea and wants to bury the phone. The other complaints aimed in the direction of Cupertino are more tangible: The Apple Card is sexist. The credit card, heroically announced in September, is running in the wrong direction via an algorithm. Women tend to be rated less creditworthy by the banking algorithm. One may be so bold as to be able to claim that the algorithm cannot fail for statistical reasons and that there is already a reason for this. But: are we really already at the point where we trust algorithms and artificial intelligence more than our own values and moral concepts?

Criticism of Apple's credit card gets loud / © Apple

Apple suffered another setback on Europe soil. Apple Pay is quasi illegal in Germany - at least as long as there is no other payment method on the iPhone. Politicians want Apple's sanctuary in the iPhone and Apple Watch - the NFC chip.

All bad things come in threes. There are is more bad news for Apple. The new MacBook Pro 16-inch has the largest SSD ever built into a notebook, depending on the configuration. That's cool. The 8TB version also costs $5,000. Not for everyone. However, it's not all bad news for Apple. The new AirPods Pro are really good!

Who were your winners and losers of the week?