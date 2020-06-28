Winner and loser of the week: artful keynotes and boiling blood

An exciting and busy last week of June lies behind us. The news was full of visions of the future and exciting fairy tales: Apple and OnePlus outlined a "new era". Marc Zuckerberg's company Facebook has suffered a defeat. These are the winners and losers of the week.

Last Monday, Apple made the leaker's Crystal Ball obsolete and presented its future innovations for its first-party software and future hardware. The way Apple designed this keynote could only elicit an incredible head shake from me. The image projected into the world cried out for attention: incredibly attractive camera art paired with a colorful storyline and insights into Apple's empire that never existed before raises the question of whether we even want the classic keynote formula back at all in the future. Those rascals.

Winner of the week: Apple and its rosy future

But let's be honest, I have seen Porsche driving over stages and trapeze artists flying around in a balancing act on the keynote stages of the world. These kinds of shows usually serve to distract the hypnotized audience from the thin content of the presentations. Apple's keynote was attractive, sexy, and had substance.

There was something in it, you could feel it; just like with the iPhone itself, which will be a lot smarter and more interesting thanks to Apple's iOS 14 software this fall. Let's hope that the presentation of the iPhone 12 will be as rich and entertaining.

If Apple hadn't set off these joyous fireworks in me on Monday, OnePlus would have been a good candidate for the winner of the week. Thanks to an ingenious marketing strategy and a tricky detective story on Instagram, the leakers battle it out for discovered clues and facts about the new OnePlus Nord. Almost daily the Chinese company feeds the tech world with puzzles, new visuals, and info tweets.

There's a good chance for the visionaries of OnePlus to take Apple's place next week. Whether the whole hype train will bring results in a decent smartphone is still in the stars. Next week, the soft thriller will become an official press release.

Loser of the week: Marc Zuckerberg and his cursed empire

"Mirror, mirror on the wall: who is the most powerful man in the whole country?" The strawberry blonde boy asked his distorted image. His eyes sink deep in their tired caves, streaked with fine red lines that insomnia has tattooed painfully on his eyeballs. And in the dull old mirror his light, almost transparent skin distorted into the globe he so desperately wanted to dominate. And an angry, red fire spreads over the fine outlines of Brazil. The red lines began to boil.

Either way, Disney should have probably made a movie about Marc Zuckerberg and the Hexed Empire. Facebook has not only one problem, but several. While on the one hand, it is struggling to get a grip on hate speech and racism on its network, whilst things are going rather badly with other products.

The WhatsApp Pay service in Brazil that was almost instantly banned. / © WhatsApp

I reported last week that the WhatsApp Pay payment service was rolled out in Brazil. The country is the most important market for Messenger, next to India. After India with its whopping 200 billion users according to current statistics, Brazil is the second most important country for the Facebook subsidiary with 120 million WhatsApp users.

WhatsApp Pay's vision of the future "for everyone" fizzled out within a week and the mirror shattered into a thousand pieces, at least for the time being. Because Brazil has abolished WhatsApp's payment service after only a week. According to media reports, the central bank and antitrust authorities are concerned about the creation of a monopoly that could exclude other competitors from the market.

And so he knelt down, the loser of the week, and with his long, thin glass fingers, and picked up every shard one by one, in which his madly distorted smile was reflected in a reddish color. He clenched his fist and his boiling, pulsating promise seeped thickly and sluggishly into the expensive parquet floor: the last word had not yet been spoken.