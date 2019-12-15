Winner and loser of the week: Samsung sold how many Folds!?

The end of the year is almost here and so it is time to look back on the past week. Before we get really deep into the holiday coziness of wine-soaked Christmas markets and the stress of the last gift shopping, we first must choose our winner and loser of the week.

In the middle of the week, I thought I already had my winner: Xiaomi introduced the Redmi K30 5G at a price point of around $300. For a 5G model! For a device with the newly introduced Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Unfortunately, for the time being it was only promised for the Asian region. So the winners podium for the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G must be postponed indefinitely. If the smartphone comes to Europe or North America at a similar price, I will immediately hang the best price-to-performance medal around its neck.

New from Samsung: the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. / © Samsung

Contrary feelings move with me when I see what Samsung has also presented, only for the time being in Asia, the Galaxy A51 and the Galaxy A71. Samsung has not only announced old processors but also abandoned 5G. Meanwhile, the price is not yet fixed, but will probably hover above the Chinese competition.

Winner of the week: Samsung

Samsung has sold one million Galaxy Folds. This turned out to be the case at the TechCrunch Disrupt in Berlin this week. Samsung's president dropped the fact that the South Koreans have already sold more than a million foldable smartphones. So the Samsung Galaxy Fold isn't a niche product after all? You would never have guessed it. The hurdles to buying such a smartphone are huge. It is not available in every country and costs a lot of money. At nearly $2,000, it is one of the most expensive smartphones of all time. And yet Samsung managed to sell a million pieces. That makes an estimated turnover of a good $2 billion - and that with a niche product that could probably be seen more as a hardware beta test at the market launch.

Samsung Galaxy Fold technical specifications Battery size: 4380 mAh Screen size: 7.3 in Display technology: AMOLED Screen: 2152 x 1536 pixels (362 ppi) Front camera: 10 megapixels Rear camera: 16 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 9 - Pie RAM: 12 GB Internal storage: 512 GB Removable storage: Not available Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.8 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0

Samsung's target for 2020 is six million foldables sold. Rumour has it that new folding smartphones from Samsung will be available in February along with the new Galaxy S11 models. I am curious if Samsung will be able to launch the new models in time. Because who knows how many of those phones Samsung would have sold if the Galaxy Fold hadn't been such a disaster at launch.

Loser of the week: traditional pay television

But who is the poor drip of the week? This week has been really very easy. Because first Amazon Prime Video and then DAZN dropped small messages, which together mean a moderate catastrophe for the competitor Sky. The pay-TV channel loses the UEFA Champions League rights in Europe this week and thus one of the main reasons for many to subscribe to the channel's offer.

And it quickly becomes clear that we shouldn't necessarily be celebrating this. After all, streaming services getting into sports, as has been the case with the English Premier League this year too, only means that more and more subscriptions are needed in order to really be able to watch all sporting events.

You now need Prime to watch top European football matches. / © AndroidPIT

The development clearly shows where the road is heading. The Public Service Broadcasters are having to lay down their weapons, too. Two of the most important tournaments for the football nation Germany are now in the hands of streaming services, booksellers and telephone providers. Many a traditionalist will hark back to the old days over this. But those days are over, and it seems that streaming platforms are making their way into sports broadcasting for good.

What annoyed you or what were you happy about this week? Who is your winner for you and who is your loser of the week? Have your say in the comments.