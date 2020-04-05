Users turn into losers as Zoom booms!

Another week has passed us by at a rapid pace. Is it just us, or has house arrest accelerated time? Time is relative, and so one event after another brought us through this exciting week. We certainly weren't bored on the editorial team this week. Choosing a winner and loser of the week was tough, but we came to a decision.

This week has been a busy one for us. David angered one of the most famous leakers with his article about the irony of leaks now being leaked. All we can say is: if you refuse to comment, the article will be published without your opinion. We have also seen OnePlus use aggressive marketing to draw attention to its new flagship, including a questionable number one ranking for the OnePlus 8 from DisplayMate.

Nobody:

Absolutely no one:

The entire internet:



DisplayMate: We have our new highest ever A+ rating! — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) April 2, 2020

Winner of the week: Zoom

Numbers say more than words and therefore our winner of the week can only be one: the US video service Zoom. The isolation of millions, with everyone working from home, the separation from loved ones has helped the controversial service to reach new heights. Where before the outbreak of the pandemic, ten million users held video conferences daily via Zoom, during the pandemic it is 200 million users every day, chirps The Verge journalist Tom Warren.

just to add Microsoft Teams to the conversation



daily users before coronavirus:



Skype: 23 million

Zoom: 10 million

Microsoft Teams: 32 million



daily users after coronavirus:



Skype: 40 million

Zoom: 200 million

Microsoft Teams: 44 millionhttps://t.co/ZtcM0lveq0 — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) April 2, 2020

Zoom advertises itself as: "market leader for meeting solutions". Recently, the former business tool has become the first choice for virtual parties with friends, family conferences and the daily office meeting of companies. The reason: Zoom is a very comprehensive video conferencing tool that allows a high number of participants. The basic version of Zoom supports up to 100 participants free of charge (limited to 40 minutes); anyone can join via a link and code - this is where the company has probably won over its many new users.

Loser of the week: Zoom users

The 200 million of you who are using Zoom are taking a risk. It has now become clear that the US service from San José was an unparalleled espionage tool, and users have had to take a closer look and consider whether they want to continue to spend the evening on Zoom.

US authorities are zooming into the events these days, according to media reports from German publication Heise online. Thus, not only user data of those Zoom users with Facebook login is being passed on to the social network, but also data of users of the iOS app without Facebook login. In addition, there is a drastic security gap that was already made public last year, but has only now really taken off due to the Zoom hype. Hackers are able to join Zoom conferences easily.

Zeit reports that Zoom installs itself on Mac almost by itself and pretends to be system relevant here and there to get admin rights. It should also be easy for hackers to smuggle in malware and gain permanent access to the camera and microphone of the infected device. Apparently users do not want all of this, because shortly after the wave of indignation about the company had swollen, and the shares dropped more than six percent. At the beginning of the year, Zoom experienced a huge upswing and was even able to double in value. From rise to fall in such a short space of time.

Who are your winners and losers of the week? Let us know below the line.