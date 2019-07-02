Huawei sees a silver lining as Apple loses another star

This week Huawei can finally see some light at the end of the tunnel. Meanwhile, Apple is mourning a heavy loss. Here come the winners and losers of the week.

Huawei can't really breathe a sigh of relief yet, but there are signs of hope for the smartphone division of the Chinese manufacturer. After the surprising ban of the US government, the business partners had their attorneys examine everything closely, and lo and behold: There are loopholes that make it possible to resume trading with Huawei now . Huawei has also introduced a new Kirin processor whose potential for the mid-range price segment is highly valued. Of rather symbolic value, but in the current situation also certainly welcome, is the apology from FedEx . The logistics service provider had refused to transport a Huawei P30 Pro to America and sent the smartphone back to the sender in Great Britain in a misunderstanding of the situation. That wasn't okay, and FedEx has now apologized to Huawei for that.

It's still too early for the all-clear. But there are signs of hope for Huawei, and at the G20 summit in Japan these are currently to be expanded. It remains to be hoped that this will succeed - for the company and its partners, but above all for the customers.

Loser of the week: Apple

Meanwhile, Apple has to cope with a heavy loss this week. With Jony Ive, a distinguished veteran leaves the company that has shaped Apple and its products for decades. The British designer, knighted a few years ago and henceforth known as Sir Jony Ive, is set to go out into the world with his own company. It doesn't have a name yet, but - hardly surprising - it will be a design studio. Even if Apple will be the first and certainly the most important customer of the new company for a long time to come, Jony Ive will probably not be the same as before.

