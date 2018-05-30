Xiaomi Mi 8: like an iPhone but better?
Before the MIX line came along, Xiaomi's top-of-the-line devices were those like the Mi 5 or Mi 6. Now the company is preparing to launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 at an event in Shenzhen on May 31. Are you excited to see what will be unveiled? Check out all the rumors and leaks ahead of the official presentation here.
Jump to section
- Mi 7 or Mi 8?
- Like an iPhone?
- Specs and software
- Price and release date
What happened to the Mi 7?
It hasn't been a long time since Xiaomi launched its latest high-end flagship, the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, but the Chinese brand is already gearing up to present its true 2018 flagship, the Xiaomi Mi 8. It will be the successor to the Mi 6. The number 7 is being skipped over for two reasons: to celebrate the eighth anniversary of the company and because the number 8 is considered lucky in Chinese culture.
BIG announcement Mi fans. The brand new #Mi8, a nod to our 8th anniversary, is coming on 31 May. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/UGwmwO7Xi0— Mi (@xiaomi) May 22, 2018
Like an iPhone but better
A unique translucent shell
Thanks to an alleged hands-on video leaked in recent days, we can take a look at what should be the new Xiaomi Mi 8 with a translucent shell. The smartphone gives us a glimpse at some of the internal components, including a beautiful Qualcomm chip with the American company's logo in plain sight.
The version with transparent shell in question is reminiscent of the HTC U12+ that was recently presented.
Yet another iPhone X clone?
The leaks on the net about the design of the next top Xiaomi device have truly left me perplexed. After having thoroughly tested the MIX 2S and falling in love with it, it is really a pity to see the company end up in the same unfortunate situation that many manufacturers end up in.
Not only does the Mi 8 look a lot like the iPhone X (assuming the leaks are true), but at first glance, the smartphone looks like a very precise clone, starting with the size and shape of the notch.
Xiaomi tries to rival the Cupertino firm, and at the launch of the Mi MIX 2S, the references to Apple and the iPhone are plain to see. If the renderings prove to be true, the company would lose many points on originality and character which were gained thanks to the MIX series.
The company wants to demonstrate that it can do better than Apple at a much lower cost, and the MIX 2S has been touted as a better device than the iPhone X at half the price.
Fingerprint reader integrated into the display and 3D face scanner
Yes, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will have a notch and it will be much more invasive than the one seen on the OPPO R15 Pro or OnePlus 6. According to sources, the company decided to use a 3D face scanner (like the one used by Apple on the iPhone X) for the first time in an Android smartphone. Because of this technical choice, the smartphone could look like a lot more like someone took a bite out of an Apple than we'd like to see.
Fortunately, unlike Apple, Xiaomi might be able to integrate an ultrasound fingerprint reader in the display of the smartphone in order to leave the final choice on the method of unlocking to users instead of forcing them to use their version of FaceID.
A dual camera equipped with AI
The arrangement of the dual rear camera, with a vertical alignment in the top left corner, is also inspired by the iPhone X (I would really like to stop mentioning this phone, but Xiaomi is making it hard to do so). Xiaomi can overtake Apple with the quality of these cameras, as already demonstrated on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S, thanks to its AI capabilities.
Xiaomi won't make any compromises
The technical specs of the Mi 8 should make no compromise and represent the best hardware available. According to the latest rumors, the smartphone will use a notched 6.01" OLED display with full HD resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The SoC will be Qualcomm's now discounted top-of-the-range chip, the Snapdragon 845, accompanied by 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128/256GB of internal memory. I won't forget to mention Android Oreo with MIUI customization (Version 10).
The launch is near and the price is tempting
Xiaomi has announced its event for May 31st, there's really not much left! Together with Mi 8 and MIUI 10, the long-awaited Mi Band 3 should also be announced.
According to rumors leaked on the net, the smartphone will have a very competitive price: 2799 and 3199 yuan for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage and 8/128GB versions respectively. That's approximately $435 and $499. If you add import customs and shipping costs, it will still be an excellent value for the money.
Are you looking forward to the Xiaomi Mi 8? What do you think of the leaks so far?
No comments