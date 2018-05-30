Xiaomi Mi 8: like an iPhone but better?

Before the MIX line came along, Xiaomi's top-of-the-line devices were those like the Mi 5 or Mi 6. Now the company is preparing to launch the Xiaomi Mi 8 at an event in Shenzhen on May 31. Are you excited to see what will be unveiled? Check out all the rumors and leaks ahead of the official presentation here. Every brand should be copying the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S

Yet another iPhone X clone? The leaks on the net about the design of the next top Xiaomi device have truly left me perplexed. After having thoroughly tested the MIX 2S and falling in love with it, it is really a pity to see the company end up in the same unfortunate situation that many manufacturers end up in. Not only does the Mi 8 look a lot like the iPhone X (assuming the leaks are true), but at first glance, the smartphone looks like a very precise clone, starting with the size and shape of the notch. The MIX series is unique and does not have a notch. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova Xiaomi tries to rival the Cupertino firm, and at the launch of the Mi MIX 2S, the references to Apple and the iPhone are plain to see. If the renderings prove to be true, the company would lose many points on originality and character which were gained thanks to the MIX series. The company wants to demonstrate that it can do better than Apple at a much lower cost, and the MIX 2S has been touted as a better device than the iPhone X at half the price. Fingerprint reader integrated into the display and 3D face scanner Yes, the Xiaomi Mi 8 will have a notch and it will be much more invasive than the one seen on the OPPO R15 Pro or OnePlus 6. According to sources, the company decided to use a 3D face scanner (like the one used by Apple on the iPhone X) for the first time in an Android smartphone. Because of this technical choice, the smartphone could look like a lot more like someone took a bite out of an Apple than we'd like to see. We hope it will be at least as effective as Apple's FaceID. / © Weibo Fortunately, unlike Apple, Xiaomi might be able to integrate an ultrasound fingerprint reader in the display of the smartphone in order to leave the final choice on the method of unlocking to users instead of forcing them to use their version of FaceID.