With less than a month to go before Barcelona's MWC , it seems that Samsung is not alone in preempting the event. The latest rumors are that the Xiaomi Mi 9 could arrive on February 19, just one day before the Galaxy S10 and Samsung's foldable smartphone. According to the first promotion images, the new Chinese flagship will boast a triple camera and fingerprint sensor under the display.

Will we see the Xiaomi Mi 9 on February 19?

Honor has already made it clear that it would not present its new flagship at the technological event in Barcelona. The Honor View20 arrived in Paris last week. Next on the calendar is Samsung, who will bring out all their heavy artillery next February 20 at their eagerly awaited Unpacked event. At least so far. Some tweets published in Weibo seem to point to February 19 as the date chosen by Xiaomi to present its new Mi 9 and even its folding smartphone... Are you really going to jump in the pool like that a day before Samsung?

Tang Wen Thomas, Xiaomi Product Manager, says "year 9102 will be My 9". Our comrades at Gizmondo have tied up the loose ends and... Voila! We'll have to wait and see if they're right...

Triple camera, notch and fingerprint sensor under the screen for the Xiaomi Mi 9

In the meantime, we are able to see the first images of Xiaomi's new flagship, revealing a triple rear camera, of which we still do not know the full details, and a fingerprint sensor under the screen, as in the Mi 8. But it seems that this will be much faster than the previous model, according to Lei Jun.

The promotional images leave no room for doubt / © GizmoChina

Other render images reveal more of the front of the device. In them we can see a notch of intermediate size (it seems that Xiaomi's don't take it out of the way) and a screen with hardly any edges. Rumor has it it will be a 6.4-inch AMOLED.

On the front of the Mi 9 are the notch and the fingerprint reader under the screen / © GizmoChina

There are also rumors about the specifications of the Xiaomi Mi 9: Snapdragon 855, 6 GB RAM and a 3,500 mAh battery. Not bad...

Looking forward to seeing the new Xiaomi Mi 9? Do you think Xiaomi's will present it on February 19th?