Mi Band 3: the next Xiaomi smartband is on its way

If the Xiaomi Mi Band 2 won you over, buckle up for the grand arrival of its successor. The Mi Band 3 was spotted on the wrist of the CEO of Xiaomi and now is being teased by the company on Twitter. Will it be able to impress with a hard-to-beat price like the Mi Band 2?

Xiaomi piques users' curiosity...

On April 13, during the launch event of the Xiaomi Black Shark, the smartphone designed for gamers, the CEO of the Chinese brand showed up with an unusual smartband on his wrist.

Considering the size of the display, there is no way it could be the Mi Band 2. And let's face it: it would be rather strange to see the CEO of Xiaomi take part in such an event wearing a smartband by the competition.

@xiaomi your CEO was wearing it during BlackShark launch. Mi Band 3 pic.twitter.com/YAgVrNK0TF — Asif Bhat (@iamA7iF) April 29, 2018

...Mi Band 2 or Mi Band 3?

On April 29, Xiaomi publishes a new post on Twitter, showing a wearable in the shadows:

Can you guess what it is? pic.twitter.com/EstUJDUIff — Mi (@xiaomi) April 29, 2018

Is Xiaomi just messing with us, or could this really be the Mi Band 3? This could be a modified render of the Mi Band 2 that tries to hide the circular physical button at the bottom of the screen. Or it could truly be the Mi Band 3, which should integrate a touch screen with support for gesture control.

When will it be released? And for what price?

At the moment we have no official details on the release date or price of the Mi Band 3. It would make sense for Xiaomi to introduce a successor to the Mi Band 2, which introduced many users to the world of smartbands thanks to its unbeatable price.

The Mi Band 3 could follow the design lines of the previous model and introduce some new features. And the price? We hope it stays under $40, and this would help keep competition off the Chinese company's back too. While we don't have an official launch date, it must be soon, if the smartband worn by CEO Lei Jun recently truly was a Mi Band 3...