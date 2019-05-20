The Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G is one of the first 5G smartphones for sale in Europe

One of the first 5G smartphones is now on sale in Europe. Xiaomi has won this race, as the Mi MIX 3 5G will be on sale from May 23 in several European countries such as Italy and Spain.

Neither Samsung with his Galaxy S10 5G, nor Huawei with the Mate X, nor LG with his V50 ThinQ... rhe first smartphone with 5G connectivity available in Europe is a Xiaomi device, the Mi MIX 3 5G. So if you want to be one of the first to have a device with this feature, you can buy this smartphone from May 23 at a price of 599€.

Ou Wen, head of Xiaomi in Western Europe, noted that "Xiaomi has become one of the first smartphone manufacturers to bring 5G devices to Europe, and the first to make it available to Spanish consumers. We will continue to work with our partners to make 5G a reality that can reach even more users around the world."

The Mi Mix 3 5G also has a sliding camera / © Xiaomi

For its part, Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president of Qualcomm Europe/MEA, Qualcomm Europe Inc. said, "After years of investing in and developing the technologies that make 5G a reality today, Qualcomm Technologies is proud to support Xiaomi in the launch of Mi MIX 3 5G, one of the first commercial 5G devices to arrive in Europe. This milestone demonstrates the close collaboration between the two companies, which will allow users to enjoy the benefits of 5G services in Europe.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G Features

Presented at the 2019 MWC, aesthetically it is very similar to the standard MI MIX 3, with its famous sliding selfies camera as the main character. Thanks to this solution, it manages to be one of the smartphones with the best body-to-screen ratio. In terms of hardware, Xiaomi has upgraded its Mi MIX 3 with Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm's first 5G-compatible processor, and has increased its battery life to 3,800 mAh.

Is it worth buying a 5G device today? Possibly not, since we will still have to wait a long time to take advantage of it, but if you want to be one of the first, this is a good option.

Are you going to buy a 5G smartphone this year or would you rather wait?