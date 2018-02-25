ZTE Blade V9 hands-on review: a fantastic first impression

During the ZTE event held in Barcelona just before the official opening of the Mobile World Congress, the Chinese company launched its new mid-range smartphone, the ZTE Blade V9. We've had the opportunity to try the smartphone in detail, and so far the new Blade gives a great first impression. Read on to find out why we have high hopes for this device in our hands-on review.

Blade V9 design and build quality

The ZTE Blade V9 has a modern design that is now common to many devices. A metal structure with curved edges to facilitate grip and ensure design continuity with the two glass panels that enclose the device hardware.

ZTE's 2.5D glass has a curvature that is only hinted at and barely noticeable at a casual glance. The device is really comfortable in the hand. Although the Blade V9 also looks very solid at first glance and the construction is good, keep in mind that the two panels are made of glass (the type is not specified by the company) so don't expect it to survive hard falls.

The design isn't particularly original, but it's looking good! / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The back panel has a similar finish to the Honor 8 and Honor 9, and ZTE calls this Aurora Glass because of the pleasant light effects it produces. The available colors are Night Black and Papohaku Golden.

Elegant in design, easy on the eyes

But the real star of the show is in the front of the smartphone. The ZTE Blade V9 has an 18:9 display that does not follow the fashion of rounded corners but remains in the classic rectangular shape.

The panel is a beautiful 5.7-inch LCD with Incell technology and FullHD+ resolution (2160 x 1080 pixels). This means that the hardware responsible for managing the touch input is integrated into the LCD itself, removing the need for an additional layer over it.

This makes for really good viewing angles on the display and brings the LCD itself closer to the user just as is the case on OLED panels. The colors look vivid and brightness good but we will test the the display detail during our in-depth review.

Bye-bye, bezels. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The frames around the display have been reduced as much as possible to acheive a remarkable 83.6% body to the display ratio (compared to 80.6% on the Honor 7X and a meager 69.3% on the iPhone 8 Plus).

What is most striking is the size of the side bezels, which have been reduced to just 2.9 mm. As a result, the smartphone in your hand is comfortable even if it gives the impression of being slightly wider than the competition because of these side bezels pushed to the edge.

Interesting hardware

Your smartphone has a SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 consisting of eight ARM Cortex-A53 cores at 1.8GHz. The CPU is a classic 8-core unit, it is not composed of two different quad-core clusters, so there are not two sub-units specializing in simple or high performance processes as we have usually found in smartphones in recent years.

ZTE Blade V9 is available for purchase in three different variants that differ in quantity of RAM and internal memory, in any case expandable with a microSD up to 256 GB. The version we have tried is the version with 3 GB of RAM and 32GB of internal memory but there is also a cheaper model with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage and a more expensive one with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of memory.

No USB Type-C, but at least we get a mini-jack on the opposite side / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The 3.5mm headphone jack is excellent, but unfortunately the charging port remains a microUSB type 2.0. The battery has 3,200 mAh to get you through the day.

A promise of perfect photos

"Picture perfect dual camera" - this is how ZTE presents Blade V9's photographic capability. Given the price range we do not expect miracles but on paper the smartphone seems to promise much and keeps up with the competition.

The dual camera has now become a must. / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The main photographic compartment consists of two sensors, one with 16 MP and one with 5 MP, both with 6-component lenses for less distortion and better performance. Only the 16 MP camera has PDAF 2.0 autofocus, while the second camera has fixed focus and is only used for shooting with bokeh effect and portrait mode (yes, because they are two separate modes in the ZTE Camera software). The front camera is 13 MP and fixed focus.

ZTE provides your smartphone with photo software that offers many functions such as portrait modes, variable aperture (software), night mode, manual mode and others. We will see in our full review if the smartphone lives up to its promises.

Am I dreaming or is this the newest Oreo?

The biggest surprise of all is in the software. The Android version is 8.1 Oreo with the January 2018 security patches. The ZTE interface is called Stock+ for one reason: we don't find any major changes to Android in appearance but only in functionality, which is always very welcome!

Android stock is a pleasant surprise, Oreo 8.1 even more! / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

The added features include unlocking with face recognition, fingerprint reader gestures and certainly many more that I haven't yet had the opportunity to discover. At first glance, it seems to have a latest generation Pixel or Nokia in your hands, given the cleanliness of the software. It will be my duty to check in the full review whether the added features are useful and above all well implemented.

Available in March at an attractive price

ZTE will fight in a price range full of competition. The version of the 3 GB/32 GB smartphone we tried and tested will cost 269 euros, which is equivalent to about $331.

The company is preparing to launch the smartphone as early as March and seeks to enter into agreements with carriers for more widespread distribution. At the moment, ZTE does not plan to release the Blade V9 in the US, though fans of the brand may be keen to import it.