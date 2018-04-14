Pros and cons of the trendy 18:9 screen format

Like some other trends, such as the notch, the 18:9 screens have flooded the market, and now it’s nearly mandatory that top-range devices come with this aspect ratio, with many intermediaries already adopting this feature as well. The 18:9 screens seem to have been well received by the public, but what are their biggest advantages and disadvantages? Let’s check them out.

The LG G6 is one of the precursors of the 18:9 screens. / © ANDROIDPIT

Advantages

Do more things simultaneously

The dual-screen feature has come to various brands and their devices before being completely incorporated into Android software. With this function you can fit a lot in an 18:9 screen, either vertically or horizontally. With the longer display, two apps work much better on the device, and consequently, their productivity increases.

More space for apps

Some apps easily benefit from an 18:9 screen. Browsers and eBook apps, for example, get more area to present text and images, which is great for people who are accustomed to a large computer screen. Some games will also take advantage of the increased screen size and usage area.

The Galaxy S8 was Samsung’s first endeavor with an 18:9 format. / © AndroidPIT

Easier to hold

With this new aspect ratio, it’s become possible to increase the size of the screen without harming the device’s usability. Therefore, devices with 6-inch screens feel much more secure than devices with 5.5-inch screens in the previous format. In the same way, the 18:9 format and infinite screen facilitate one another, making it easier to implement this feature without disturbing usage.

Disadvantages

Videos aren’t ready

With the increasing number of 18:9 devices (including monitors and TVs), the production of content in this screen format has increased as well. But until then, you’ll have to make complicated decisions when watching a video, because either you’ll cut off the subtitles or you’ll lose content on both sides. Some companies are already producing content in this format, but they’re still the minority. So until there’s more of them, we’ll have to wait for content.

Apps aren’t ready yet

And it’s not just with videos that problems appear. In the case of apps, many of them are also not up to date to deal with long screens. So you end up with two black bars on the top and bottom, or on the side. Yes, this isn’t such a serious problem, but you paid a premium to have an 18:9 screen, so wouldn’t it be better to take full advantage of it?

The LG Q6 shows how the 18:9 format has arrived on mid-range phones. / AndroidPIT

Longer swipes

This would be a disadvantage even if the screen still had a 16:9 aspect ratio, but with a longer screen, it becomes more difficult to reach available content. In the case of swipes that require the whole screen, like in browsers, it doesn’t make that much of a difference. But in the case of a game, where your thumb needs 25 centimeters to quickly complete a command, things get more complicated.

And what about you? Do you see more advantages or disadvantages in an 18:9 display?