No thank-Q: I already can't stand the new Android

Google has released the first of six Android 10 Q betas which will end with the final release of the new OS update in Q3 2019. Obviously I immediately ran to install it, but my excitement turned out to be short-lived. At first glance, I already found some small changes that turn me off...

Notifications

Google has made small changes to the way notifications work on Android 10. You can no longer scroll to delete notifications in both directions, but you can only do so by scrolling to the right. Scrolling to the left will reveal two buttons: one dedicated to the settings related to the notifications of the app in question, the other dedicated to the postponement of the notification itself.

This behavior was already common to all the software of the brands spread on the Chinese market such as OPPO and its ColorOS.

Work on the notification system is not yet complete... / © AndroidPIT

Of course, this will make happy all those users who often use the function to snooze notifications, but many others (especially left-handed people) will certainly have some problems to exploit these gestures.

Settings

Google has been doing a great job reorganizing settings within Android since Oreo. However, the continuous movements and menu changes of many items year after year is really going too far. I'm used to using many different smartphones and Android versions and it's getting on my nerves, so it should be even less consistent and intuitive for most users.

Hopefully one day Google will decide how it wants its settings... / © AndroidPIT

Luckily there is a search bar to find items that have been moved and that you can not find, however, some of the settings have not only been moved but also deleted, so you can not find them...

Dark mode / Dark theme

There are many rumors in recent weeks that we have indicated the likely arrival of a dark mode or otherwise of a dark theme at the system level with the final version of Android Q. Unfortunately in the first beta this function is not present in the settings and is impossible to activate (except with an adb command).

Android Pie (left, center) and Android Q (right). / © AndroidPIT

The worst thing is not the lack of a Dark mode but the absence of the dark theme implemented by Google at first timidly with Oreo and then permanently on Pie. This theme changed the colors of some parts of the interface such as the Quick toggles or the background of the drawer app and folders and was activated by a settings item.

Opinion by Luca Zaninello I really liked the dark theme on the Pixel Launcher. What do you think? 50 50 Be the first to vote

I'm sorry to report that this item no longer exists in the settings of Android 10 Q...

Screenshots

This is perhaps the first horrific novelty that catches your eye, I'm sure you've already noticed it when you look at the screenshots in this article.

In Android 10 Q, screenshots of devices with rounded displays or notches will show the current shape of the smartphone display and will no longer be rectangular. We still don't know if this change is a bug or if it is an intentional modification by Google. We'll follow the next betas to keep you updated!

What do you guys think about this?