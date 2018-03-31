5 fantastic apps for you to try this week

The Easter weekend is almost here and we hope you're looking forward to a little break. To keep you busy, here are our list of our favourite new and updated apps this week. These lists are created to give you something new to try away from the popular apps such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Spotify etc. This week, we have apps to edit photos and videos, track your finances and more. Enjoy! Our picks: the best Android games to install on your phone or tablet

1. WhatTheFont Surely you know Shazam, the app that when listening to a song is able to recognize the artist and album if you hold your phone close enough to the sound. WhatTheFont works in a very similar way, but with fonts. This app would be super useful for creatives, marketing, editorial and similar professions. Have you ever wondered what font they use in an advertisement? Then install WhatTheFont and you'll be able to find out in an instant. WhatTheFont 2. Spendee Our lives would be so much more bearable if we were more organised with our finances each month. It's a very stressful situation to work and then still not have enough money, which leaves you thinking "no, I definitely didn't need to buy that, why did I buy that?". If this resonates with you then this app really helps to solve this problem, it tracks your money, allowing you to plan your budget, view your expenses and see where you can and need to save, and therefore feeling more relaxed at the end of the month. Spendee - Budget & Money Tracker with Bank Sync

3. Canva If you enjoy getting creative with your photos, and regularly upload them to your social media profiles, this one allows you to create interesting designs and layouts with a professional graphic designer finish. It's useful if you want to give the final details to invitations, posters or letters, and it's not complicated to use. Canva - Free Photo Editor & Graphic Design Tool