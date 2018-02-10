5 great apps you have to try this week

Here at AndroidPIT, we're constantly seeing new and exciting apps on the Play Store. We've tried several new and updated apps this week and picked our favorites. Here are the ones we think you absolutely must try, including Vimage for adding moving effects to photos, Zomato for finding great spots to eat, and more!

Vimage (unreleased)

Vimage, as in video plus image, is an app for making 'cinemagraphs', which are photos with moving effects overlaid. To use the app, just select a photo from your gallery and adjust the rotation, brightness, saturation and contrast as desired. Then you can select an effect to add among moving clouds, a fluttering butterfly or hummingbird, stars, smoke, fire, rain and many more.

The final result will have a vimage watermark that you can remove by paying $1.99. The file will save as a shareable .mp4 and can quickly be posted to Instagram, Facebook, YouTube or Twitter. Check out the example below of the flame effect.

Get it now on the Play Store.

Zomato - Restaurant Finder

Zomato, formerly known as Urbanspoon, is a great alternative to Yelp for finding restaurants. From the main menu, tap Nearby to see a list of what's in your neighborhood, then tap the map icon on the bottom to see the options on a map. From the home screen, you can filter by categories like drinks and nightlife, delivery, take out, desserts, cafes and Collections (lists of where to find the best ramen and craft beer in town, for example).

Each restaurant listing features menus, photos, user reviews, and details on average cost of a meal, style of food, opening times (including specific details like happy hour and brunch hours) and contact info. Don't waste time trying to figure out what to eat ever again thanks to Zomato.

Zomato / © AndroidPIT

Get it now on the Play Store.

Upthere Home - Cloud Storage

Upthere Home is a cloud storage app by Western Digital. It offers a three month free trial, after which it costs $1.99 per month. Import any files to get started and organize them in 'Loops', which are shareable or private folders. The app's main selling point in my opinion is user friendliness. It offers easy categorization and access to files by type, with photos, music and documents set aside for ideal viewing or playback depending on the file type. In this way, it is much more user-friendly than Dropbox.

You can store full resolution photos and videos, connect your phone's gallery and view your photos in a nice cloud gallery in the app. Music is also saved in full fidelity and can be played with a great music player in the app. Documents are also easy to view and have their own section in the app. Why hassle with subpar cloud storage apps when Upthere exists?