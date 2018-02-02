5 awesome apps you need to try this week

It's that time again. Here are the best new apps that we recommend to you this week after delving into the Play Store. From launchers to games, here are some useful and addictive apps to download. Best Android apps of 2018

Flick Launcher This version is yet to be published, so it probably isn’t running smoothly yet. As you probably guessed by the name, this app is a launcher. Inspired by the Google Pixel launcher, it mimics the Pixel interface by placing transparent icons at the bottom, which expands when dragged upwards to access all of the applications. By pressing down and holding for a second on the icons, you will reveal a menu which is typical of Android Oreo. There is no need to own a Pixel phone or have the latest Android Oreo software with this launcher!

Version of the app: 0.3.0

Size of the app: 9.45 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 5.0 or higher

Economic model: free Download Flick Launcher Lens Distortions Again, this app is unreleased for now, so it might still be unstable. This photo editor is designed to add a detailed realistic touches to improve your images. It’s ideal if you’re bored of the default filters on your device, or if you want better quality effects. While you won’t find dog ears or any other snapchat-like filters on this app, you can enjoy adding natural looking effects such as glass, sunlight, rain, snow or fog. Choose from several natural-looking filters. © AndroidPIT Version of the app: 3.0.3

Size of the app: 103 MB

Compatibility of the app: Android 4.1 or higher

Price: free Download Lens Distortions Best camera apps for Android: 10 tools to make your photos better Nindash: Skull Valley With over 200 reviews already on the Play Store and a rating of 4.9, this game is off to a very good start. Prepare to be plunged into a cartoony universe, facing skeletons of all shapes and sizes. It’s quite addictive and the good news is, you can also play offline. The graphics and animations are pretty good, too.