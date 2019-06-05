5 apps that really don't belong on your phone

Are you the type of person who installs a lot of apps and then forgets what you have on your smartphone? It's time for a clear out! As you can imagine, there are many apps that don't belong anywhere near your phone in 2019, so we present you with a (non-exhaustive) list of apps you should uninstall today.

Clean Master

This is not only about Clean Master but rather about all apps that claim to improve battery life and/or the performance of your device. It is obvious that some apps take up space on your phone and that it is sometimes necessary to empty the cache, we explain how and why in this article. In addition, it is equally obvious that apps that run continuously in the background have an impact on battery life. However, it is a little more complicated than that.

Not only is background operation often necessary for the app to work properly (so that you can receive notifications when you receive a new message, for example) but also the app launch time is longer if the application needs to be fully loaded every time, not to mention the possible crashes that can occur.

Facebook

There are so many reasons to uninstall Facebook that it is difficult to know where to start. Terrible privacy policy with the worrying need to obtain more and more information (including information about your religion or sexual orientation), presence of flaws in the system, several degrees in the lack of ethics, merger and transfer of information with other services, serious lack of control over one's own social network, despite some efforts, data collection of different kinds, etc.

The concern is that while most people will recognize all these reasons to uninstall the app and even stop using the service, the only reason to continue using it overrides all the reasons to abandon it: that's where all the people you contact are. There is no shortage of alternatives in terms of social networks.

ES File Explorer

This application is no longer even available on the Google Play Store, which says a lot about how safe it is. The reason is simple, the application clicked on ads without the users' permission. The company behind the app, DO Global, confirmed that there were "irregularities in the use of AdMob ads in some of its products" and apologized for this situation and for having taken so long to communicate on the subject.

Anyway, the damage is done, the trust is broken and the app is no longer available. If you are still using it or if it is still present on your phone, it is time to delete it.

Tinder

Tinder is a particularly popular online dating app. It is based on physical appearance, an approach that is not the most romantic, but here romance is clearly not the priority of those who use the app. Beyond this rather particular concept of the search for "love" is, of course, a whole host of hidden technology that poses a problem.

A few months ago, like all the big names of the Tinder technology, the app was found to be recording absolutely everything you did. Yes, it knew better than you how many people you talked to, but above all, the app gave you a kind of secret level. Depending on the types of people who swiped "yes" you, your level would increase or decrease, which would determine the profiles you could see. It was kind of hidden popularity contest that kepy certain social groups apart. Tinder said it has changed its way of doing things (at least that's what it says), but it's infinitely unlikely that the company will just focus on the age, distance and gender of its users to create potential matches.

Still not convinced? Please note that Tinder will soon share its users' data with the Russian authorities.

Tinder summarizes its current practice as follows: "Our current system adjusts the potential matches you see each and every time your profile is Liked or Noped, and any changes to the order of your potential matches are reflected within 24 hours or so." The company also adds that: "Tinder matches you, using your recent activity, your preferences and your location, available in 190 countries". It's abstract, and not necessarily better.

UC Browser

The browser is probably one of the most important elements of your Internet experience, so it is important to choose the one you use carefully. If you are interested in your privacy, do not use UC Browser. It all started in 2015, when Edward Snowden reported that UC Browser transfers a lot of private data such as IMED number, Android ID, device MAC address, location data etc., without any encryption. Security problems were discovered and then exploited to infest many users with spyware.

In 2016, the browser's encryption system proved ineffective and a lot of user data was transferred, unencrypted and sometimes even allowing users to be identified. The AliBaba group behind the application has not been able to convince with the updates and has even been banned from the Play Store in India where it was particularly popular.

Any advice for us? What applications have you uninstalled and why did to get rid of them?