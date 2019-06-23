5 apps you should absolutely download his week

Like every Saturday, the AndroidPIT community and our editors present you with applications we discovered this week. They have appeared on the Play Store in recent days and would like to introduce them to you, hoping that they will be interesting to you.

Mosaic: BlipBlop

BlipBlop is a rather curious game. In reality, all you have to do is tap the Blip button, each time you tap you receive Blops. Over time, you can invest your hard-earned Blops, which allows you to earn more types of Blops, for example. That's about what the game is all about. The most motivated will reach level 100 to unlock the Prestige mode. It's far from being the most creative game in the Google Play Store, but it allows you to pass the time at the bus stop or in the waiting room.

In the end, there is not much to think about. / © ANDROIDPIT

Appy Weather

As its name suggests, we have here a weather application that you may already know from Windows Phones. It recently made its debut on Android with a very clean and intuitive app. You can choose the display mode at the bottom of the screen, allowing you to access the temperature hourly as well as over the next few days. The free version allows you to watch the weather 10 times a day, and includes advertisements. The AppyWeather+ version removes these two constraints and adds other advantages such as widgets and notifications.

The interface is simple. / © ANDROIDPIT

MAKARA

We have a puzzle game here: you have to connect a rope to a gear system. It's not always easy, but it would be an exaggeration to say that it's really complicated, at least on the first 30 levels I tested, maybe things get tougher afterwards. Once you understand the mechanism you make progress without too much concern. In addition, there are sometimes certain elements that will cause problems (a point that cuts the rope, for example). It's a good game to work your brain. The only small flaw is the ads that sometimes come between levels, but it's a common practice on Android.

No major problems in terms of difficulty so far. / © ANDROIDPIT

DoodleLens

Here is an application under the banner of augmented reality. The concept is very simple, as you can see in the video below you just have to make drawings and place them in reality. It's child's play and it will probably amuse you (at least at first), it's up to everyone to decide whether or not they're willing to pay money for it.