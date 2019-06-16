5 great new apps to grab this week

As every week, with the help of our community, we are offering you a list of new apps that have just arrived on the Play Store. We hope you will enjoy our selection. Do not hesitate to make your suggestions in comments.

As its name suggests, it is the successor to Top Speed, a car racing game. You can drive up to 71 cars and participate in nearly 400 races in solo mode, but you can of course also compete against other players on the Internet in real time. If you like games like this, you will probably appreciate the possibility of being able to improve certain parts of the car in order to improve its performance. Naturally, this is where the in-app purchases for this free-to-play game come in.

Warning, this app is not yet published on the Play Store: it can be downloaded but may have some bugs. Here again, the name is clear: this app is a shortcut to launch the multi-window mode. Press and you will see your split screen, an app at the top, an app at the bottom. As usual, you can choose the size of each window, and of course the apps that should occupy the screen.

Under a scenario of dragon and castle stories, it is a reality of a game reminiscent of Candy Crush: the objective is to place several fruits side by side so that they disappear. The good news is that you can play it offline. On the other hand, the game offers a monetization system that may become more important as the game progresses. This game is for kids and adults, but if you are a fan of high-energy action games, it is clearly not a game for you.

Endel: Focus, Relax, and Sleep App

Its intentions are clear: this app wants to make you zen. Whether for work, sleep, stress reduction or any other activity involving a need for relaxation, this app wants to calm you with sounds. They are computer generated and can be adapted to different factors such as weather conditions. In the description, the developer recommends the app rather than ASMR.... You are free to test it and form your own opinion. Warning, the app is not free, you must start on a subscription with a free trial period, so you will have to cancel the subscription in time if you do not want to keep it.

Endel is an app where the computer is the conductor. / Endel

Audm

Audm is not a free app either, however you can use its free trial to see if you like it before committing to a subscription. The app allows you to access audio versions of many articles from magazines such as WIRED and Rolling Stone. In short, press articles in audiobook form.

Audm is an app for those who want their articles read out to them. / Audm

Have you discovered any interesting apps this week?