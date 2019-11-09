5 new apps that are totally worth a look this week

Like every Saturday, we offer you our selection of the best new applications of the week. The following apps have arrived on the Google Play Store in recent days and have convinced users, the community and the AndroidPIT team. Be sure to check them out!

Angry Birds AR: Isles of Pigs No, Angry Birds is not dead. The franchise that has popularized mobile gaming and is now available everywhere (clothes, movies, toys...) now comes in an augmented reality version. As always, your enemies are the green pigs. However, this time, thanks to augmented reality, you can get up and walk around the structures built on the different elements of your real environment. The game also offers you the possibility to enlarge or reduce the game area according to the size of your space.

This game is available on the Play Store. Ordia Finalist of the Indie Games 2019, Ordia is now available in a free version. This very original platform game can be played with one finger. Relatively simple to play, your objective is to make a new life form survive. The sound universe is pleasant and the minimalist graphics are successful. In total, more than 30 levels across three worlds are available. Finally, Ordia also offers challenges and bonuses to unlock, but the first levels are free but you will have to pay to unlock the entire game.

This game is available on the Play Store. Music Zen - Relaxing sounds Tired of your stressful life? Need to wind down? So maybe it's time to try Music Zen - Relaxing Sounds to relax and relieve stress. Many exercises, games, and meditations designed by professionals are offered within the app which really aims to fight against your anxiety. The only thing that's not relaxing are the in-app purchases.

This application is available on the Play Store. Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans If you enjoyed the burlesque Western Spaghetti of Terence Hill and Bud Spencer when you were young, you'll be delighted to know that a game in their memory has been launched on the Play Store. Bud Spencer & Terence Hill - Slaps And Beans (that's its name) is a beat-em-up game with cooperative and solo modes in which you play the two famous characters. The spirit of the time has been preserved and people quickly enjoy slapping their enemies. The only disadvantage is that you will have to pay five bucks to play it.