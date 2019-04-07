5 new Google Play apps you need to check out this week

Once again we have gathered a list of new applications and games, carefully selected by our editors and community. We bring you five of the best apps that have been released this week on the Play Store. We hope you enjoy them!

Safari Chef Don't be fooled by the name, this isn't another boring cooking game. In Safari Chef, you have to manipulate the environment to achieve your goals. It is a physics-based puzzle game with simple mechanics. You need to draw bridges which deliver the food in the mouths of the hungry animals waiting below the structures. It might seem super easy on the surface, but it can get quite tricky and this is certainly what makes it so successful.

Get it on Google Play. Spark This app has been eagerly awaited by many and it's finally out on Android. For those that are not familiar with it yet, Spark is an email application that, like the late Inbox, wants to reinvent the way you read and interact with your emails. The app stands out with its mail sorting. Spark itself classifies your emails in a "Smart Inbox" mode according to several categories: unread, pinned, newsletters, etc. The interface is modern and many gesture controls are available. Another point in Spark's favor is its compatibility with all major email services or an IMAP account. In short, a nice breeze of fresh air in the world of email applications.

Get it on Google Play. Grand Mountain Adventure Finding a place to ski in April is not an easy task, but you can always do it virtually thanks to Grand Mountain Adventure. The game has been in beta for several months and is finally available in a stable final version. This open-world skiing adventure offers five mountain resorts to explore (only the first one is free, you need to pay to unlock the others). To put it simply, it's like being in a ski resort. You can do all the runs or go off-piste. Many figures and challenges are on the menu. However, a word of advice: beware of avalanches and bears!

Get it on Google Play. Holey Light This application only concerns users of the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e, but given their popularity, it may be of interest to many people. The application allows you to transform the display punch hole of the new devices into a notification LED, since Samsung's new devices are unfortunately not equipped with any. However, we should note that this application is under development and may, therefore, be unstable. The app also works on the oval hole of the S10 Plus. AndroidPIT Get it on Google Play. NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits Finally, we end our selection of the week with this app that started as a WiiWare game in 2009. The Android version is finally available and the smartphone is a great showcase for it. Featuring beautiful graphics and fun animations, NyxQuest: Kindred Spirits takes you through the ruins of ancient Greece. Your objective is simple: search for Icarus. But be careful, you will have to defy the wind, fight against hydras and avoid obstacles.