Top reasons why Android is better than iOS

Android and iOS are the two most popular mobile operating systems around. In the hyper-competitive tech world there can only be one winner, and we believe it's Android. Here are our top reasons why you're better off owning an Android phone rather than an iPhone.
Android has more apps
The Google Play Store is where most Android apps can be found. The App Store is the app marketplace for Apple (iOS) devices. There are more apps available in the Google Play Store than in the App Store. At the moment there are a little over 2 million available for the App Store, whereas the Google Play Store has 2.5 million.
In addition to there being more apps in the Google Play Store in general, there are also more free apps. Of the 2.5 million total apps for Android, 2.3 million of these are free. That's more free apps for Android than the total number of apps you get from Apple. And while there are some quality concerns over free Android apps, there are more options to choose from and you can try more apps out without any concerns about the costs.
Android is more customizable
While some people are quite content with the homogeneity offered by iOS, those of us who like to see a phone as an extension of ourselves want to tweak it. You can even completely replace the software on some Android devices.
Android devices let you change just about every aspect of their on-screen appearance – from the keyboard, to the homescreen launcher, to your email app. If you get CyanogenMod, you can pretty much strip away any unnecessary features that come pre-loaded on your phone.
Check out some Android customization options below:
There's an Android phone for everyone
Need a rugged phone that you can take mountain-biking or rock-climbing? Get the Galaxy S7 Active. Want a high-end phone that performs well? Nab yourself a OnePlus 3T. Great camera? Huawei P9. Android is brimming with choice – and we love it. As of last year, there were over 24,000 devices from 1,300 brands.
With each generation of Apple devices, you basically get three different options (sometimes only two): small, medium and large. The sizes are basically the biggest differences in the devices. Sure, there are also variations in display or hardware but they're all essentially the same phone.
There is a wider array of price ranges
Let's face it, sometimes we feel like spending a ton of money on our smartphones and other times we don't. If you're upgrading to the next generation of iOS devices, then you've got just a couple of different choices – and all of them are expensive.
There's an Android phone out there for every price range. You can pick up a $20 Alcatel Pixi Glitz or jump into a $800 (starting price) Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. The choice is yours but the point is that there is a choice. Apple won't release a phone under $500, so you're quite limited.
You don't have to use iTunes
Apple is a pioneer of hardware and software design, but iTunes – which is required to transfer music between your iPhone and computer – is a bloated mess. Uninstalling it is a nightmare too, to the extent that Apple published an extensive guide for how to fully remove iTunes from your PC.
Android users don't need iTunes, and are given many more choices for music services and purchases in general. More and more services are expanding to Android and not just for music but movies, TV shows, games and many more. Heck, you can even get iTunes on Android if you want to.
You're integrated with Google
Android is an open source project called AOSP (Android Open Source Project) that is led by Google but not owned by it. Google uses this to make its version of Android, which is then used by the other manufacturers. That said, Google services are an integral part of Android and are a good reason to pick up one of these devices.
Google services are great and people are flocking to their convenience. How could we live without Google Maps, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Docs, Google Music or Google Chrome? When integrated, these services make our lives so much easier and Apple just isn't keeping pace.
Android keeps up with technology
Apple moves slowly, while Android races ahead at full speed. Individual technological innovations of Android devices are way ahead of Apple. Usually, Apple follows Android. For instance, the Huawei P9 was released with a dual rear camera system earlier this year and now the iPhone 7 Plus has it.
If there's a new innovation you're interested in then you should go with Android. Manufacturers of Android devices give you plenty of fresh choices for new technology. If you want last year's innovations jumbled into one device, then Apple is the best bet. Remember, many new features Apple touts are already in Android devices. The iPhone 7 is now water resistant, but Android did it first two years ago, and the Galaxy S7 still has a higher IP68 certification than the IP67 certification of the iPhone 7. Android started using haptic feedback two years ago as well. Apple marketing is clever. For instance, many people believe that Apple invented the smartphone.
Android has microSD card support
If you want more internal storage on Apple devices, then you need to either erase your stuff or buy another phone. Apple devices don't give you the option to expand with a microSD card. But many Android smartphones come equipped with microSD card access.
The difference between a 32 GB iPhone 7 and the 256 GB version is $200. But the SanDisk Ultra 200 GB microSD card only costs $72. That's a huge savings. But another great thing about microSD card support is you can customize how much storage you have for your phone. For instance, SanDisk microSD cards come in 8, 16, 32, 64, 128, 200, and 256 GB. So if you just need an extra 64 GB you would only have to pay $20.
Android has removable batteries
When your iPhone has aged and no longer holds a charge as well, you have no choice but to replace the phone or plug in constantly. With Android, many phones like the LG G5 have removable batteries, so you can swap them out for a spare without skipping a beat.
Android has real multitasking
Sure, you can switch between apps and call it multitasking on iOS, but real multitasking is available on Android. Samsung for example, has had the Multi-Window feature for some time now. It allows you to display two apps on the screen simultaneously so you can do more than one thing at a time.
Android offers more cloud storage
Google Drive offers a full 15 GB of cloud storage, while iCloud only gives 5 GB, which is not nearly enough for all of a person's documents or photos. If you want to upgrade your iCloud storage, again Apple is less generous than Google. It'll cost you $100 per year for an extra 50 GB with iCloud, and only $24 per year (at $2 per month) from Google for twice as much storage.Google Drive
Android doesn't limit NFC
Apple brought NFC to the iPhone 6, but they only allow you to use it with Apple Pay. Since there's a lot of money to be made with mobile payments systems, this is likely Apple's attempt to hold off competition on that front. But, with Android, NFC chips been available in devices for years, and they work with everything they're meant to, including NFC tags and file sharing.
Do you agree with these points? What other ways is Android better than iOS? Let us know in the comments below!
Android Rules!!! 88% of the market.
i agree with this guy
Iphone does not shoot in RAW format. My Mod Z does.
Sorry just came across this article. Android vs iOS has been a debate since a long time. I've used both the devices & currently I'm using the Galaxy S7. As for the phone, it does get my job done. Battery life is good. Feels good in the hand. But the only best part is the camera. And as for android, I did not do much customizing to the phone cuz the phone does lag alot or worse case, it restarts itself, which is pretty fu***** stupid for a phone which has so much of RAM. Android has never been a reliable OS & can never be one since its an opensource OS. And as for customizing, how much do you think a normal person will want to customize in their day to day lives? Just a email or message widget on their home screen? Or probably some news widget? And wow that just saves 3 seconds of your life! iOS has its disadvantages like using the iTunes & stuff, but the os is rather more reliable & much quicker to everyday tasks, with a half the RAM inside compared to the so-called flagship android devices. I mean my iPhone 6, which is 2 years old, is still faster than the Galaxy S7 which released 7 months back! And as for the updates, Apple supports their devices for upto 4 years! And android cannot even support its devices which is 18 months old (unless you get a Nexus or now known as the Pixel! F***! Talking about the price, don't you see even Samsung has been charging a high-end price for their phones? For the premium quality of the phone (which every other android device is trying to beat) to the stability of the os & the high quality apps & quick usage throughout my day, I would chose the iPhone hands down!
You are using a s7 and coming out with this rubbish,you must think all us s7 edge users are as stupid as you.
Only 8 reasons I could think of a few more.
Thank You, Someone who understands
latest android phones are now having fixed battry..... :)
Get a life Andy W, it's your choice. U should've check the spec of the phone before buying it. U want SD and removable batteries buy Samsung, they clearly said that u can't do that when u check the specs. Also multi windows and software updates, u have a Nexus for cry out loud, and if u don't get the update just flash it yourself with custom ROM, it's not that hard. And stop plz android has a variety of manufacturers, so it's not consistent but yes there's still developers out there who will update you device. IOS can't be upgraded if apple don't upgrade it, which is painful, cuz u won't get new stuff. But after all, your choice, android still beat iOS
I agree
keep telling us why android is better than iOS,,maybe a couple people will believe it,,ANDROID is the biggest piece of shit ever devised by mankind,,oh and its rollout system for upgrades has to be the best in the world for APPLE,,i got 3 android devices not one has the same Android OS,,4.2,,4.4,,and 5.1,,,i fear 2 of them will never get to see lollipop,at least iOS,is available to ALL Apple device users,not just a select few like Android,,never owned an Apple device,but will in the future,,Android is going no where,its the best advertising Apple can get,,and after using Android,just re--enforces why it will never go anywhere,,in time some OS will come out and replace this piece of shit and it cant be soon enough
You are a LIAR! iOS updates are NOT available to all apple devices, they drop support for all other devices like the Ipod Touch 4th gen and Iphone3GS. Do your research before you comment with a huge lie! ANDROID BEATS IOS EVERYDAY!!!SCREW APPLE!
I wonder why it is you're such a Apple supporter if you have 3 Android devices?
you say you have never owned an Apple device? tell me is it the non removable battery the lack of support for microSD or the fact that it's WAY overpriced that prevented you from buying one yet?
maybe if you would flash a custom ROM, you wouldn't feel so bad, stop bitching about your crappy phone(I'm not talking about Android, I'm talking about your hardware) and read about custom roms like cm where you could get nougat on your shitty phone.
Num 11.
iOS (Apple) cheat on taxes.
Android (Google) does not.
Andy W.......How about maybe the Nexus wasn't the right model phone for you? Sorry but I've tired of having to jailbreak ios to perform even the most basic mods. There is zero debate of android based units being superior to iphones which are essentially fancy palm pilots. Dumb good-lookings.
I know I will get slammed but I will keep my Windows phone. True, app deficit is a bit of an issue but it is quickly improving. The phone experience is excellent and it is fun to use.
I hope and pray that Microsoft doesn't get enough market share. Remember the days when we had to pay for every new Oh s roll out every 3 to 5 years? no thanks.
NFC. I have NFC tags in a lot of places to do many things. Yes, the iPhone has NFC but Apple only lets it work with Apple Pay. Nanny state strikes again.