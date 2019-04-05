Amazon is working on its own headphones with integrated Alexa

According to a new report by Bloomberg, Amazon is working on a pair of headphones with integrated Alexa support, designed to compete in the true-wireless market, and will go up against the likes of Apple's AirPods.

Just like Apple with its AirPods and Samsung with its Galaxy Buds, Amazon's headsets will be true-wireless, but the big difference between the competitors and Amazon's offering will be its support for integrated Alexa. According to the report, Amazon is also focusing on audio quality as the main focus of differentiation from the competition.

The new Apple AirPods offer integrated support for Siri. / © Apple

Users will, therefore, be able to use Alexa for almost anything at any time, including playing music, shopping at the online store, adding items to lists or getting general information. To start talking to the assistant, just say the classic magic word "Alexa", a feature similar to "Hey, Siri" available on Apple's second-generation AirPods.

However, Jeff Bezos' earbuds will certainly not have an integrated LTE module, which means that they will still have to be paired with a smartphone. Among other standard things, these headphones will also be accompanied by a case with an integrated battery that can recharge the headphones once placed inside.

Of course, like all preliminary reports, we have no idea when they will arrive or at what price. However, it is assumed that Amazon will make them available during the second half of 2019.

Would you be interested in purchasing a pair of Amazon earphones?