Amazon now delivers to the trunk of your Honda

Amazon continues to expand its delivery options. One of the latest solutions from the world's most famous online store allows customers to get parcels delivered to the trunk of their car. Now, Honda is on board.

Now you have no more excuses not to buy from Amazon! Already in 2018, the online retail giant launched an in-car delivery service for GM and Volvo car owners, which has since extended to Ford and Lincoln vehicles. Today, Amazon announced access to certain Honda models, so that the courier can leave the package directly inside the car, wherever it is parked.

To use the service you will need to meet certain requirements: the vehicles supported are Accord, Accord Hybrid, Insight, Passport, Pilot and Odyssey. This is because they are the only models to include a subscription to the package of Remote Services of HondaLink, otherwise, it would not be possible to open and close the car at a distance in the presence of the courier. In addition, you must have an Amazon Prime account and be resident in one of the 50 cities covered by the service.

Delivery directly to the trunk of your car. / © The Verge

Operation is very simple: after downloading the Key by Amazon app and logging in using your account, you can enter your vehicle information and provide HondaLink credentials. If you choose to receive parcels to your car, you must make sure to park within two blocks of the delivery address between 11:00 and 15:00. The courier will locate the vehicle using its GPS position.

While the HondaLink app is free, Honda's remote service package costs $110 a year at the end of the 3-month trial period. Amazon Key, however, doesn't cost anything, so if you have Honda's remote services it's a nice advantage.

Would you like to receive Amazon packages directly to your car?