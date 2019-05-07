Android Auto finally gets a design update

The unfortunately ignored Android Auto finally gets an update for the user interface after several years of neglect. The long overdue facelifting ensures that the usual handling after starting the engine is no longer necessary. Instead, the system starts navigating and playing music right away. These and other innovations can be found in the overview.

In particular, the launch of the Android Auto user interface is to be accelerated with the update, which is to be played out over the summer on the entertainment systems of compatible cars. As soon as you start your car, the app immediately switches to navigation mode with your favorite navigation app and resumes playback with the last music or podcast app used. Also on the call by "Okay Google" the system reacts then immediately.

In 2014, Google introduced Android Auto for both fixed car entertainment systems and smartphones. Since then, little has changed in the user interface. Meanwhile, according to Google, 50 car brands in 500 models rely on Android Auto; all other cars can be retrofitted with a car mount via smartphone and a Bluetooth connection to the car radio.

Even more important is that in the new Android Auto, navigation no longer has to be interrupted when you use another app. The navigation bar at the bottom is extended with controls for music playback, for example, so that you can quickly jump to the next track. If someone calls you, you can accept these buttons quickly or reject them with a message.

The newly added bell symbol opens the Notification Center that has not yet been shown. From there, you can quickly view missed calls, notifications and reminders and respond to them accordingly.

Early Android Auto versions lacked the notification center / © ANDROIDPIT

Also, Google Android Auto has better adapted to new screens. If it detects a wide display, it expands the view accordingly; for example, by navigating after the next turn or by the duration of the current call. The color palette should now be even more legible thanks to bright colors on a black background.

Google promises to roll out the update over the summer distributed among the corresponding cars. The Play Store app does not yet have all of the features described. At the developer fair Google I/O there will be a session 'What's New with Android for Cars'.