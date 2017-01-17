Android founder Andy Rubin plans smart rival to Google Pixel

Android-founder Andy Rubin is planning on building a new AI-driven smartphone. The company is called Essential and its first smartphone will land in the high-end phone range. The new arrival would be a competitor to the Google Pixel and the iPhone, coming stocked with none other than Amazon’s Alexa. What more could this phone have in store?

Andy Rubin was the Senior Vice President of Google’s mobile sector up until 2014. His successor was Sundar Pichai, the now Google CEO, who was then succeeded in turn by Hiroshi Lockheimer. Rubin was the Android inventor and under his leadership, the OS was installed on billions of devices. Later, he got into robotics at Google, but soon left this area as well in order to pursue his own interests.

After 2014, Andy Rubin began to work intensely with young startups and, under his tutelage, Playground Global found worldwide success. The focus of the company was on artificial intelligence, robotics and augmented reality. Now, they would like to integrate the innovations that they were able to achieve in a new smartphone, as recently reported by Bloomberg.

With the support of a team of 40 people, made up of former Apple and Google employees, the Android founder has now started a new company called Essential. It will produce not only smartphones but also Smart Home hardware, with the high-end smartphone at the center of the ecosystem.

What we know about the Essential smartphone so far

There are only a few details that we know so far about the Rubin phone. Important questions remain unanswered. The known facts are as follows:

The Essential smartphone will have an edge-to-edge display of 5.5 inches

It will have a Force Touch display

The software could be based on Android, but not necessarily

The smartphone will cost as much as an iPhone or Google Pixel

It will be sold in the summer of 2017

The Essential smartphone will focus on artificial intelligence

Foxconn will build it apparently

It will receive a proprietary connector for both charging and function expansion (a magnetic connector would let hardware accessories add features to the smartphone)

The most important question remains open: will this be an Android smartphone or a completely new player on the market? Andy Rubin could ditch Android and install a Play Store-compatible spin-off, with a core he can better control. Taking Cyanogen Inc. as an example though, we saw that this approach can end embarrassingly, especially if it is done with the premise of sticking it to Google.

In October 2016, about fours years after the foundation of Inc, the first Android-deviation Cyanogenmod came to an end. Two months after, the company also closed. Android, without Google, is hardly feasible, especially if you aren’t named Amazon.

Edge-to-edge is already sexy. / © AndroidPIT

What would Essential smartphones look like?

A big bezel-less display and a metal or ceramic chassis is what the Essential phone would have in store, according to the Bloomberg statement. Another interesting part would be the proprietary connector. This would be somewhat similar to Moto Mods, allowing for an extension of the phone’s functions. A spherical 360 degree camera is apparently already in the works.

The AI focus of the device also makes it possible that the Essential phone could be docked into your home or car. This would then render extra devices like the Amazon Echo or Google Home useless, because your smartphone would be used as the central control hub. The dock would also work as the connector for your router and stereo system.

What do you hope for from the Pixel rival?

2017 will be the year of AI and assistants. Rubin realized this, and if you look at progress in the entire tech sector right now, you’d see that Amazon is even a hair further along than Google is in the race to have control over your household. For those who don’t participate right now, they’ll lose an opportunity to get on board. Andy Rubin, who in the meantime has become a robotics expert, has what it takes to make Google and Amazon head-to-head in the market.

It is also really up to you, the user, whether AI will be successful. The system requires a huge deal of personal data collected by users. Would you trust Rubin’s system, even it comes from a mega conglomerate? What would Rubin have to do to win over your trust? Or will you completely reject the idea of having artificial intelligence in your home, therefore making Essential null and void? Share your opinion in the comments!