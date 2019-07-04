Android Q will put emphasis on Night Sight in the Pixel camera app

A lucky user this week received, a few days in advance, the update to Beta 5 of Android Q on his Google Pixel. Apart from the strange randomness of the event, this has allowed colleagues at 9to5 Google to take a closer look at the new features introduced, one of which concerns the camera and Night Sight mode.

Actually, to be precise, the leaked build is not necessarily the same Beta 5 that we expect to see arriving on our Pixels shortly. With the number QP1A.190626.001, this build clearly separates itself from the nomenclature used by Google so far for these betas (version numbers started with QPP1, QPP2, etc...). In addition, security patches indicate that the date is August, a month in advance of the build that we expect shortly, perhaps indicating that this build is slightly more advanced than the new Beta coming to public testers.

This build contains improvements to gestures that allow you to calibrate the sensitivity of the swipe needed to go back to your needs. It is not clear how sensitivity affects the gesture, we will know more in the coming days probably.

The same scene captured without and with Night Sight. / © AndroidPIT

Another difference from the current version of Android Q on our Pixel 3 XL is visible in the Camera application, now in version 6.3. The particularity of this update of the GCam lies in the positioning of the Night Sight mode (of which we have spoken in depth) which is now located two steps from the main shooting mode.

An update that Pixel owners will really appreciate. / © 9to5 Google

By scrolling with your finger you can, in fact, with this version reach Night Sight without having to go to the "Other" menu, saving precious time.

What do you think about the changes Google is making to Android?