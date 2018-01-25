Angry Birds scores a touchdown with a Super Bowl update

As everyone knows, Super Bowl LII is happening next Sunday, February 4. Rovio, the makers of Angry Birds, are getting into the spirit of the football season with NFL-inspired updates to Angry Birds 2 and Angry Birds Evolution. Best new Android games to download in January

The update to Angry Birds 2 has arrived, and with it comes football themed goodies like collectible hats and helmets. Of course, you get to pick your favorite team, and so those accessories will come in your team's colors. Defeat the piggies while gearing up for the big game. Get the Angry Birds 2 update from the Play Store.

In the Angry Birds Evolution update, it's NFL season on Bird Island. In this game, there's a full Super Bowl LII event with 32 new birds. Play Pigball and win in the football themed Mighty Metrodome, then you can collect a special new bird, The Quarterback. Get the update on the Play Store.