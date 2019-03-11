Apple will be last to the party on foldable smartphones

Next month, Samsung will open pre-orders to allow its customers to buy the Galaxy Fold, while Huawei's Mate X will arrive by the summer of this year. In addition to these tech giants, many other brands are going to reveal folding smartphones soon, except one... Apple! Would you believe it? The Cupertino company does not yet seem to be able to offer a device in this form factor.

This year we expect to see numerous folding smartphones from different manufacturers. At the moment, the attention falls on the biggest of them all: Samsung with its Galaxy Fold will be the first to take to the field, followed shortly after by Huawei and its Mate X.

However, one of the most anticipated is surely the phantom RAZR flip phone of Motorola, while other brands such as OPPO and TCL have already shown some concepts, mockups and working prototypes at the MWC in Barcelona that has just ended.

The Galaxy Fold will be the first foldable smartphone to take to the field. / © AndroidPIT

However, Apple is not able to keep up. In December, Korean research firm CGS-CIMB stated that Apple will be the last of the major manufacturers to release a folding device, adding that it most likely will not arrive until 2020. We don't know if this study will turn out to be correct, especially because of recent developments: we know in fact that Samsung Display has distributed some samples of folding panels to both Apple and Google, so it is not certain that the Cupertino company will take so long.

However, this time the speculation is not on Apple's side, which may even be one of the last technology companies to be able to produce smartphones capable of supporting the new 5G network. Despite many of its competitors, including Samsung, Huawei, LG, Motorola and OPPO, which will have the opportunity to bring to market several devices that can connect to the next generation network already this year, the first iPhone 5G will most likely not be launched until next year.

Do you think that Apple is really in as big a trouble as analysts claim?