Reverse wireless charging hardware reportedly already in Apple's iPhone 11 phones

Authored by: Steffen Herget
At the iPhone 11 launch, Apple didn't say a word about reverse wireless charging. But it still seems to be there. A simple software update should make it possible to wirelessly charge other devices, such as AirPods, with an iPhone.

Leaker Sonny Dickson, who is often comparatively well informed about Apple topics, claims to have learned from "reliable sources" that the iPhone 11 has the necessary hardware not only to be wirelessly charged, but also to supply other smartphones or gadgets with electricity. Only a software update is required to activate the feature. Dickson raises the question of whether the feature was removed from iPhone 11 shortly before the presentation.

It is conceivable that Apple will present another version of the AirPods this year, with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Together with the new headphones, the possibility of wirelessly charging them directly from the new iPhones could then be announced, as for example Samsung makes possible with the Galaxy Buds and the Galaxy S10 and Note 10. It's not sure, though.

androidpit samsung galaxy buds 4
You can charge your Galaxy Buds from a Galaxy smartphone / © AndroidPIT

The new iPhone models can be pre-ordered since Friday. At the end of the week, the first Apple fans will receive their new smartphone. Prices for iPhone 11 start at $699, the iPhone 11 Pro costs from $999, for the larger iPhone 11 Pro Max at least $1,099 are due.

Apple iPhone 11 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

