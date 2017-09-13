iPhone X and iPhone 8: Android market beware

The wait is over: The new iPhones have arrived. Surely the iPhone X and iPhone 8 will break sales records once again, but for everyone in the Android world the competition has just begun.

The days when Apple made ends meet with a single iPhone release each year are long gone. As demand and standards accelerate, the Cupertino giant now finds itself having to offer different iPhone formats in order to satisfy all its customers. Hence why in 2017, Apple has launched three new smartphones: iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. Given how the story usually goes, I'm betting that all three of them will sell well and Apple will be boasting big numbers once again.

Even with the launch of these new iPhones, Apple is having trouble keeping up with the Android competition as far as pure technical specifications. But, that’s not what matters to them in the end. Apple’s smartphone software and hardware are so seamlessly intertwined, a technically weaker platform ends up being so optimized, it makes performance more than competitive for the market. That's not just my subjective impression - The Antutu smartphone performance ranking shows the one-year-old iPhone 7 Plus still ranks in the top 10 and is even ahead of the Galaxy S8. That said, I'd be surprised if the new iPhone with the Apple A11 chip with six cores doesn't leave the S8 in the dust. Other factors like the iPhone’s display, camera, and software updates have also not shown any significant weakness for years.

The full iPhone 2017 lineup. / © Apple

It’s clear Samsung will continue to sell more smartphones than Apple even after the introduction of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X. And maybe Huawei will soon become Apple's second main competitor. But Tim Cook doesn't really care. The iPhone will continue to sell more than any other smartphone line from any other manufacturer. And most importantly, the cult smartphone will simply generate a lot more revenue than Android-based smartphones from other manufacturers. Apple will continue being regarded as the cream of the crop in the smartphone market for the foreseeable future, and manage to keep its customers happy. That's about as good as it gets.

But there is one thing Apple really needs to get right: Guaranteeing enough stock of the iPhone X. With its beautiful bezel-free display, the jubilee iPhone will be the most exciting model for many, regardless of the high price tag. If Apple doesn't manage to ensure that the iPhone X is available all over the country in time for the holiday season, its reputation will be on the line.

Apple Watch Series 3 also offers serious potential

While I’m at it, it’s worth mentioning the Android competition should also keep an eye on the new Apple Watch Series 3 with an LTE module. Apple Watch is already selling better than any other smartwatch, and this likely won’t change with the new model. Interestingly, Apple fans seem to also have rainy day money for this product as well, considering the high cost. Many other smartwatch manufacturers argue that a smartwatch is actually intended to look like a classic watch, whereas Apple Watch’s design clearly doesn't.

The new iPhone X is truly an eye-catcher. / © Apple

It's quite impressive how Apple not only succeeds in making headlines both inside and out of the tech industry, but also manages to keep its fans excited while continuing to attract new ones. With the iPhone X and iPhone 8, Apple will once again be in the spotlight, and I'm sure it's going to pay off. Big time.

Do you think the iPhone 8 and iPhone X will sell well? Will you buy one? Let us know in the comments.